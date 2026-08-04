Supplementary budget to accelerate state’s development: UP deputy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said the state’s supplementary budget for 2026-27 would provide fresh momentum to balanced and inclusive development, with a strong focus on strengthening infrastructure in both rural and urban areas and promoting the welfare of farmers, youth, women and other sections of society. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (HT file)

Replying to a discussion on 48 budget heads and two supplementary demands in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya said the budget reflected the government’s commitment to development, good governance and public welfare.

He said it contained provisions aimed at expanding roads, drinking water, irrigation, housing, healthcare, education and employment opportunities in villages, while also improving urban infrastructure and civic amenities.

Maurya also criticised the Samajwadi Party’s conduct in the House, describing it as “condemnable” and reflective of a family-centric party indulging in petty politics. Referring to the Ram temple issue, Maurya said matters under the Supreme Court’s supervision should not become the subject of repeated political disruption, adding that all parties should respect judicial processes and uphold the dignity of democratic institutions.

‘Prioritise welfare projects’

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, also Leader of the House in the Legislative Council, chaired an all-party meeting of Upper House members on Tuesday to review development issues and strengthen coordination between the government and legislators.

Addressing the meeting, Maurya urged MLCs to prioritise public welfare projects under the MLA Local Area Development Fund and personally monitor the quality and timely execution of works.

Members raised a range of local development issues, including construction of roads and drains, strengthening drinking water supply, building halls, upgrading government schools, developing parks for children and establishing modern libraries in villages.

Maurya assured members that their suggestions would be placed before the Vidhan Parishad chairman for appropriate action and reiterated the government’s commitment to working with all political parties for the state’s balanced development.