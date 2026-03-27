Noida International Airport to drive real estate prices: Plots may rise 28%, apartments 22%
The Jewar airport is set to reshape Noida’s housing market, with plot and apartment prices likely to go up by 28% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years
Ahead of the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, real estate values along the Yamuna Expressway corridor have surged between 2020 and 2025, with prices of plots and apartments further projected to rise by 28% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years, a report has said.
As per the report titled ‘Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport is Reshaping Realty.’ by SquareYards, apartment prices have nearly tripled over the past five years, while plot values have risen by an average of 1.5x. Select micro-markets witnessed up to 5x growth, reflecting strong investor-led momentum driven by infrastructure development.
Supported by improvements in livability, employment generation, and infrastructure upgrades, this growth trend is projected to continue, with both plot and apartment values likely to rise by 28% and 22%, respectively, over the next two years, the report said.
Noida real estate: Before and after Jewar airport
Set to be inaugurated on March 28, 2026, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Noida International Airport, the second civil airport in the NCR, is among India’s most significant greenfield infrastructure projects to date. Positioned to be Asia’s largest airport upon launch, the airport in Jewar is projected to handle nearly 225 million passengers annually in its final configuration, significantly enhancing the NCR’s aviation capacity while catalysing economic activity and urban expansion.
“The Noida real estate market is currently at a pivotal moment, balancing its local roots with global ambitions, largely due to the upcoming Jewar International Airport,” said Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO, Square Yards.
“The airport is driving the development of a world-class aerotropolis, with significant long-term effects on housing demand, pricing, and investment activity. It demonstrates how strategic infrastructure can reshape regional identity and unlock sustained economic growth,” he said.
Also Read: Noida Airport: Authorities ban illegal construction within 10 km, what it means for plot investors
A key highlight of the report is the region’s planned aerotropolis-led development, positioning it alongside global benchmarks such as Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. This model integrates aviation infrastructure with commercial, industrial, logistics and residential ecosystems to create self-sustaining urban hubs.
The airport is being developed as the nucleus of a broader economic ecosystem, supported by industrial and manufacturing clusters, logistics hubs, and commercial centres. Enhanced connectivity through expressways and multimodal transit networks is expected to reduce travel times further and strengthen the region’s investment appeal.
The report highlights a structural shift from a peripheral, end-user-driven market to a high-growth real estate investment hotspot.
“Before construction accelerated on the Jewar airport project, Noida’s real estate market lagged behind other NCR markets due to delays and developer challenges,” said Sunita Mishra, Vice-President – Research & Insights, Square Yards.
Also Read: Year-ender 2025: Here’s how airport corridors fuelled real estate demand across NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru markets
“However, with visible progress on the airport and supporting infrastructure, there has been a clear shift in market perception. Developers are actively launching projects, particularly in high-impact zones, to capitalise on this growing opportunity,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More