Noida Airport: Authorities ban illegal construction within 10 km, what It means for plot investors

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration have prohibited construction within a 10 km radius of the upcoming Jewar Airport. A senior YEIDA official clarified that only buildings with the necessary approvals will be allowed, and all unauthorised construction in this zone is strictly banned. The Noida International Airport 10 km ban targets illegal buildings without approvals; projects with valid NOCs and airport clearance remain unaffected, say real estate experts.

By ‘unauthorised,’ YEIDA refers to constructions that do not comply with airport height restrictions and have not received the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“There is a defined process to secure this NOC: applicants must apply online through the AAI portal, which includes funnel colour coding and height clearance assessments. Only after receiving the NOC and submitting an approved building map can construction proceed,” Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of the Noida International Airport Limited, told HT.com

Having said that, plots allotted by YEIDA in notified sectors are considered authorised. For such plots, building plans must be approved by YEIDA before any construction begins. Any construction without approved maps, especially in village areas outside the notified sectors, is considered unauthorised, he explained.

The YEIDA official said that buildings in non-notified village areas without approved maps are not only illegal but could pose serious safety risks, particularly if multiple floors are constructed without regulatory oversight.

A report published in the Hindustan Times newspaper had said that the move comes after officials realised that rampant illegal construction in the vicinity of the airport can hamper operations at the new airport.

A key meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee (AEMC) for Noida International Airport was held July 9, in which officials from the district administration, the airport concessionaire YIAPL (Yamuna International Airport Private Limited), and representatives from various related departments participated to plan measures for enhancing environmental safety and operational security in and around the upcoming airport.

During the meeting, Noida International Airport COO Kiran Jain highlighted potential risks to aircraft operations within a 10km radius of the airport.

Jain said that the presence of birds, stray animals and illegal constructions can pose threats to flight safety. “To mitigate these risks, YIAPL proposed several measures, including identifying and acting against buildings constructed without mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs), regulating new construction activities, conducting joint surveys with the local administration, and establishing an obstacle control committee to monitor and remove any physical obstructions that might endanger air traffic,” Bhatia had told the paper.

Why was it necessary to prohibit unauthorised construction within a 10 km radius of the Noida International Airport?

Gaurav Mavi, co-founder at BOP, a real estate consultancy, explained that lands not falling under these authorities, often referred to as abadi land, are governed by local gram panchayats. These plots historically did not require building approvals from YEIDA or other authorities, leading to widespread misuse. In order to capitalise on the upcoming airport, many structures had started to mushroom on Abadi land meant only for habitation.

The lack of regulation allowed illegal plotting and the rise of unapproved buildings, raising concerns of turning the area into a Mahipalpur-like cluster of unsafe constructions near Delhi Airport.

Mavi said that potential buyers should avoid purchasing agricultural or abadi land in notified areas, as these are not legally eligible for sale or construction. Only RERA-approved projects should be considered safe investments.

There are several new plotted developments in Sector 22D, where plots range between ₹1.20 lakh ₹1.40 lakh per sq yard for 150 sq yard plots. A few developers launched plots in 2014 at the rate of ₹30,000 per sq yard, which are now reselling at ₹1.15 to ₹1.25 lakh per sq yard, he said.

Not a blanket ban on construction activity, say experts

Deepak Kapoor, director of Gulshan Group, said that the move is not a blanket ban on construction. “This is a targeted action against unauthorised developments without proper approvals. If a project has secured the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the designated development authority and clearance from the airport authority, there is no issue. It’s a regulatory exercise aimed at curbing the mushrooming of unauthorised structures,” he said.

According to Swapnil Anil, managing director, Advisory Services, Colliers India, the area around the airport includes a limited patch of land alongside the eastern peripheral expressway and key adjacent areas like Dankaur, Mirzapur, Rabupura, Falida Bangar, Sarol, and Jhangirpur.

He said that the recently imposed restrictions are not a ban on development, but a regulatory safeguard requiring mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from relevant authorities, primarily based on height limits and proximity to the airport.

These curbs, he said, are unlikely to impact ongoing or future development significantly in the long run. Thorough due diligence is essential for buyers. This includes verifying whether the project has the required NOCs, ensuring building norms comply with permissible rules, and checking if the development falls within the guidelines of the Colour Coded Zoning Map (CCZM) applicable to the airport vicinity.

What should people wanting to invest in plotted developments in the area do?

Legal experts say that the restriction is a safety-driven measure grounded in legal frameworks.

Sunil Tyagi, Managing Partner at ZEUS Law Associates, explained that the curb is likely to apply only to unauthorised constructions in ‘outside notified’ village areas around the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar).

“It is not expected to impact authorised construction on plots allotted by YEIDA, except for structures that exceed the permissible height limits set by the Airport Authority of India (AAI),” he said, adding that such buildings would still require an NOC from AAI.

Tyagi advised that prospective buyers should invest only in residential plots allotted by the authority or developed by a licensed developer. “They must check whether the project is registered with RERA and confirm if any additional approvals are required from authorities apart from the development authority,” he added.

Noida and Greater Noida real estate markets

Noida and Greater Noida together accounted for 30% of NCR’s total residential sales and 29% of new launches in H1 2025, a report by Knight Frank India has said. Within the combined share, Greater Noida contributed a larger proportion of both sales (23%) and launches (25%), driven by greater land availability for new developments, particularly along the extended stretches of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Additionally, infrastructure catalysts such as the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and the anticipated expansion of metro connectivity have further boosted market traction in Greater Noida, reinforcing its appeal among both end-users and investors, it noted.