Will HCL-Foxconn's semiconductor plant transform Jewar's real estate market?

After Noida Airport, HCL-Foxconn display chip plant to boost real estate market in Jewar

Following the transformative impact of the upcoming Noida International Airport, the recently approved ₹3,706 crore semiconductor plant at Jewar is set to further boost real estate activity in the region. The HCL-Foxconn joint venture will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, and automobiles, creating around 2,000 jobs and attracting significant investment, experts said.

The plant is expected to enhance the appeal of Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway as a strategic investment zone. As infrastructure upgrades progress and industrial activity intensifies, the demand for housing, warehousing, and commercial assets in the area is likely to increase, according to experts.

For homebuyers, end-users, and investors, this development marks another opportunity to enter the market while prices remain accessible. In the long term, the region’s transformation into a vibrant urban and employment hub is likely to support capital appreciation and improved liveability, real estate experts said.

According to Ravi Nirwal, sales director and principal partner, Square Yards, the development of a major international airport has had a transformative effect on surrounding real estate markets. The Noida International Airport near Jewar is no exception. Scheduled to be operational in 2025, the airport is already driving infrastructure upgrades, catalysing industrial activity, and attracting marquee corporates. The resulting job creation and improved connectivity are expected to generate sustained demand for housing, warehousing, and commercial assets.

What's in it for first-time homebuyers?

“For first-time homebuyers, end-users and investors alike this is an opportune time to enter the market while prices remain relatively accessible. From a mid-to-long term horizon, the region’s evolution into a vibrant urban and employment hub is likely to offer strong prospects for capital appreciation as well as improved liveability. However, it is important to note that every micro-market responds differently, influenced by factors such as planning frameworks, infrastructure linkages, and land availability,” he said.

As such, both buyers and investors are advised to undertake careful due diligence, assess appreciation potential, and evaluate regulatory clarity before making a purchase decision. A strategic, data-backed approach will be key to optimising returns in this rapidly emerging corridor, he said.

“We foresee a huge demand for industries and offices around this area, which will give a tremendous boost to residential developments. Apart from it becoming a great area to live in with the planned social and physical infrastructure, it has good investment potential. If timed correctly with the right guidance, it can yield a return in excess of 40% over a two-year period,” said Ravi Shankar Singh, managing director, Residential Transaction Services, Colliers India.

“The Yamuna Expressway corridor is evolving into a strategic investment zone that’s attracting the attention of high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and global funds alike,” said Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Realty.

According to a recent report by Knight Frank, the region is poised to see a surge in both commercial and residential development, driven by transformative infrastructure like the Noida International Airport. Bolstered by planned projects such as Film City, tech parks, and logistics hubs, the corridor offers a rare combination of scale, connectivity, and long-term value creation. For capital seeking early exposure to India’s next major economic cluster, this is a compelling moment.”

The imminent Jewar Airport is poised to revolutionize Noida and Greater Noida, triggering a surge in residential, commercial and industrial developments. As Asia’s largest airport, it will ignite economic growth and enhance regional connectivity, attracting investors and homebuyers, it said.

Residential projects along the Yamuna Expressway are witnessing heightened interest, offering modern amenities and diverse housing options. Simultaneously, industrial corridors and smart city initiatives are creating employment, further boosting demand for both residential and commercial spaces. This synergy of infrastructure and development positions the region as a high-growth zone, promising substantial long-term value for investors and residents alike, an analysis by Anarock has said.