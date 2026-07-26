Physician Dr Prerna Goyal shares monsoon wellness routine: 10 daily habits that keep you healthy

The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also creates conditions that encourage the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and mosquitoes.

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According to Dr Prerna Goyal, increased humidity, waterlogging, and fluctuating temperatures can weaken immunity and increase the risk of infections such as colds, flu, dengue, malaria, stomach infections, and fungal skin infections.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, she shared a simple 10-point daily wellness routine that can go a long way in protecting our health throughout the rainy season.

1. Drink enough water “Start your day by drinking enough water, even if you don't feel thirsty,” stated Dr Goyal. “Many people unintentionally reduce their water intake during the monsoon, leading to dehydration.”

2. Have a balanced breakfast The physician suggested pairing water with a balanced breakfast rich in protein, whole grains, and seasonal fruits to support immunity and maintain energy levels, and to avoid skipping meals, as proper nutrition helps the body fight infections.

3. Wash hands frequently “Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently, especially before eating and after returning home. Carrying a hand sanitiser can be useful when soap and water are not available,” noted Dr Goyal.

4. Eat fresh food She highlighted that it is equally important to consume freshly cooked food and avoid cut fruits, street food, and stale leftovers, which are more likely to be contaminated during humid weather.