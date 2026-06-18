Why does mosquito bite cause greater swelling and redness on the skin in some people? Doctor explains

Taking to Instagram on June 18, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anaesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained why that is, and what we can do to treat it.

It is often observed that the reaction to a mosquito bite differs from person to person. For some, the bump and redness are minimal, almost non-existent. However, in others, it might be very prominent and spread over a large area.

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Almost every person on the planet is aware of the sensation of being bitten by a mosquito. It is uncomfortable, itchy, and in some cases, leads to a visible bump and redness on the skin.

What causes swelling and redness from mosquito bite? Swelling and redness on the skin usually signal an allergic reaction. That holds true in the case of mosquito bites as well. Some people are allergic to the saliva of mosquitoes, which they come in contact with when bitten. This triggers the body’s immune response, thus the visible symptoms.

As Dr Sood explained, “When a mosquito bite gets us swollen, the first question is whether it's an infection or a large allergic reaction. Most bites itch because mosquito saliva contains proteins your immune system recognises as foreign, which trigger histamine and other inflammatory signals.”

This makes the nearby blood vessels leakier and pulls fluid into the skin, he shared. “That's what creates the redness, warmth, itching, and swelling.”

The physician highlighted that in some people, that reaction is much more prominent than usual. This condition is known as skeeter syndrome. He defined it as “a large local allergic reaction to mosquito saliva.”

“It can look dramatic and sometimes even mimic cellulitis, but the timing can help. Allergic swelling often shows up within hours and is very itchy, while infection tends to worsen over days, become more painful, spread, feel hot, or come with fever,” noted Dr Sood.

“So, the mosquito bite itself is not poisoning the skin. It's your immune system overreacting to what the mosquito injected.”

How to treat skeeter syndrome When there is excessive swelling, redness and irritation as a result of a mosquito bite, it is best to avoid scratching the area, shared Dr Sood. Instead, applying cool compresses and anti-histamines helps the situation.

However, if there is spreading redness, fever, pus, red streaking, trouble breathing, or facial swelling, one should urgently seek medical evaluation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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