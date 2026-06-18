Podiatric surgeon shares 3 early signs of ingrown nail to help with timely treatment and prevent infection

An ingrown nail is a condition that develops when the corner of the nail grows into the skin. The condition is pretty common, especially in the case of toenails, but not major in terms of health risks. However, it does hurt a fair amount and definitely impacts the quality of life. An ingrown nail can be caused by cutting the nails rounded at the corners. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Doctor explains how modern imaging and scarless biopsies are changing early breast cancer diagnosis

It can also become a source of bigger issues for people with diabetes, nerve damage, or with an infection in the region.

Taking to Instagram on March 14, Dr Hira Mirza, a board-certified podiatric foot and ankle surgeon based in Houston, Texas, shared three early signs of an ingrown nail that can help us detect it faster and get it treated before it worsens. The signs are as follows:

1. Redness along the edge of the nail When the nail starts to grow within the skin, the first sign is redness in the area. This becomes apparent even when there is no pain in the region. While that might dissuade people from looking deeper, it is what helps detect the condition early and deal with it at home.

In the words of Dr Mirza, “Most people don't realise they have an ingrown nail [until it] becomes really painful. Number one (sign), redness along the nail edge. A sign that an ingrown toenail is starting in its early stage.”