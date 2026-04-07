Doctor explains how climate change, rising temperatures may influence your diabetes patterns, suggests safety measures

The connection between a warming planet and metabolic health is clear. A rise in temperatures results in changes in biological and behavioural patterns. This also makes diabetes not only more prevalent but also more difficult to manage. Rising global temperatures influence diabetes patterns by altering how the body processes sugar and manages insulin. (Pixabay) Also Read | Woman who lost 27 kgs shares high protein, filling and easy-to-make weight loss meals to have on repeat In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Kesari, MBBS, MD, general medicine, internal medicine, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, stated that climate change alters the way the human body functions. According to him, rising global temperatures influence diabetes patterns by altering how the body processes sugar and manages insulin. “When the environment gets hotter, the body must work harder to maintain its internal balance, which can increase the risk of developing and managing the condition,” he warned.

When the environment gets hotter, the body must work harder to maintain its internal balance. (Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash)

Therefore, to maintain health in this changing environment, Dr Ravi suggests paying more attention to staying cool and hydrated, and to ensuring that medication and medical equipment are protected from heat exposure. Heat and the body's fuel system The body has natural ways to manage sugar, Dr Ravi stressed; however, heat can disrupt these systems. “One key factor is how energy is burned. In lower temperatures, a certain kind of fat works to increase calorie burn to produce heat, which also increases the body’s sensitivity to insulin,” he explains. However, when it remains warmer for longer, this natural process of increasing insulin sensitivity occurs less frequently, making it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar levels. In addition, Dr Ravi highlights, extreme weather conditions also tend to keep people indoors and less mobile. When it is too hot to walk or exercise outdoors, people tend to move less. “This is a significant factor in the development of Type 2 diabetes and weight gain,” he notes. Challenges for daily management Therefore, for people with diabetes, the following are the immediate daily challenges posed by rising temperatures, Dr Ravi notes: ⦿ Dehydration: Heat causes sweating, which results in dehydration. Dehydration increases the concentration of sugar in the blood, leading to higher blood sugar levels.

Drinking water all the time helps the kidneys remove excess sugar from the body. (Unsplash)