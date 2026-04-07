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    Woman who lost 27 kgs shares high protein, filling and easy-to-make weight loss meals to have on repeat

    Weight-loss coach reveals a meal plan that helped her lose 27 kg, focusing on enjoyable, high-protein meals. She encourages eating smart rather than less.

    Updated on: Apr 07, 2026 3:51 PM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
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    Losing weight is an uphill battle, and maintaining it is even more difficult. Therefore, to begin your weight-loss journey, you need not only a good exercise plan that fits your lifestyle but also a healthy, fulfilling meal plan.

    The meal plan has high-protein, filling, and easy-to-make dishes. (Unsplash)
    The meal plan has high-protein, filling, and easy-to-make dishes. (Unsplash)

    On March 26, Brittany McCrystal, a weight-loss coach who lost 27 kg, shared a meal plan that helped her lose weight. She even stated that if she had to lose weight again, she would eat it on repeat. Let's find out the dishes Brittany suggested:

    Also Read | Craving some high-protein snacks? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious and juicy tandoori chicken popcorn recipe

    ‘It’s never about eating less; it’s about eating smart’

    According to the weight loss coach, the meals she mentioned in her plan are all high-protein, filling, and very easy to make after a long day. Moreover, they don't require any lengthy recipes, ‘just real food that keeps you satisfied while moving you closer to your goals.’

    Sharing the meal plan, Brittany wrote in the caption, “Meals I’d have on repeat if I had to lose 27 kg again. When I first started my journey, I thought weight-loss meals had to be boring or restrictive. The truth is, the meals that actually got me results were the ones I enjoyed eating over and over again.”

    “It’s never about eating less, it’s about eating smart. These dinners helped me drop 27kg without cutting out the foods I love,” she further added.

    Weight loss meal plan

    ⦿ For breakfast, she suggested:

    1. Protein crunch yoghurt bowl

    200g high-protein yoghurt

    30g granola

    50g berries

    10g peanut butter

    Macros: 400 kcal, 30g protein, 40g calories, and 12g fibre.

    2. Creamy protein oats

    40g oats

    1 scoop protein powder

    1/2 banana

    10g peanut butter

    Macros: 400 kcal, 30g protein, 42g calories, and 11g fibre.

    ⦿ For lunch, Brittany recommended:

    1. Loaded chicken burrito bowl

    150g grilled chicken

    100g cooked rice

    Peppers + onions + salsa

    20g light guac

    Macros: 500 kcal, 42g protein, 50g calories, and 12g fibre.

    2. Turkey pasta power bowl

    120g lean turkey mince

    75g dry pasta

    Tomato sauce + spinach

    Sprinkle light cheese

    Macros: 500 kcal, 40g protein, 52g calories, and 12g fibre.

    ⦿ Here's what you can have for dinner:

    1. Chicken power plate

    150g grilled chicken

    200g sweet potato

    Broccoli or green veg

    Macros: 450 kcal, 42g protein, 48g calories, and 7g fibre.

    2. Lean beef fuel bowl

    120g lean beef (5% fat)

    250g white potato

    Green beans or broccoli

    Macros: 450 kcal, 40g protein, 45g calories, and 10g fibre.

    ⦿ Lastly, for dessert, have:

    1. Chocolate protein dream

    1 scoop of chocolate protein

    100g Greek yoghurt

    10g cocoa powder

    Sweetener

    Macros: 200 kcal, 20g protein, 10g calories, and 5g fibre.

    2. Protein ice cream crunch

    1 scoop protein powder

    100ml almond milk

    Ice + blend

    10g crushed biscuits

    Macros: 200 kcal, 20g protein, 15g calories, and 5g fibre.

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

    This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    • Krishna Pallavi Priya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Krishna Pallavi Priya

      Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More

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