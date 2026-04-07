Woman who lost 27 kgs shares high protein, filling and easy-to-make weight loss meals to have on repeat

According to the weight loss coach, the meals she mentioned in her plan are all high-protein , filling, and very easy to make after a long day. Moreover, they don't require any lengthy recipes, ‘just real food that keeps you satisfied while moving you closer to your goals.’

On March 26, Brittany McCrystal, a weight-loss coach who lost 27 kg, shared a meal plan that helped her lose weight. She even stated that if she had to lose weight again, she would eat it on repeat. Let's find out the dishes Brittany suggested:

Losing weight is an uphill battle, and maintaining it is even more difficult. Therefore, to begin your weight-loss journey , you need not only a good exercise plan that fits your lifestyle but also a healthy, fulfilling meal plan.

Sharing the meal plan, Brittany wrote in the caption, “Meals I’d have on repeat if I had to lose 27 kg again. When I first started my journey, I thought weight-loss meals had to be boring or restrictive. The truth is, the meals that actually got me results were the ones I enjoyed eating over and over again.”

“It’s never about eating less, it’s about eating smart. These dinners helped me drop 27kg without cutting out the foods I love,” she further added.

Weight loss meal plan ⦿ For breakfast, she suggested:

1. Protein crunch yoghurt bowl 200g high-protein yoghurt

30g granola

50g berries

10g peanut butter

Macros: 400 kcal, 30g protein, 40g calories, and 12g fibre.

2. Creamy protein oats 40g oats

1 scoop protein powder

1/2 banana

10g peanut butter

Macros: 400 kcal, 30g protein, 42g calories, and 11g fibre.

⦿ For lunch, Brittany recommended:

1. Loaded chicken burrito bowl 150g grilled chicken

100g cooked rice

Peppers + onions + salsa

20g light guac

Macros: 500 kcal, 42g protein, 50g calories, and 12g fibre.

2. Turkey pasta power bowl 120g lean turkey mince

75g dry pasta

Tomato sauce + spinach

Sprinkle light cheese

Macros: 500 kcal, 40g protein, 52g calories, and 12g fibre.

⦿ Here's what you can have for dinner:

1. Chicken power plate 150g grilled chicken

200g sweet potato

Broccoli or green veg

Macros: 450 kcal, 42g protein, 48g calories, and 7g fibre.

2. Lean beef fuel bowl 120g lean beef (5% fat)

250g white potato

Green beans or broccoli

Macros: 450 kcal, 40g protein, 45g calories, and 10g fibre.

⦿ Lastly, for dessert, have:

1. Chocolate protein dream 1 scoop of chocolate protein

100g Greek yoghurt

10g cocoa powder

Sweetener

Macros: 200 kcal, 20g protein, 10g calories, and 5g fibre.

2. Protein ice cream crunch 1 scoop protein powder

100ml almond milk

Ice + blend

10g crushed biscuits

Macros: 200 kcal, 20g protein, 15g calories, and 5g fibre.

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