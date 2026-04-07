Craving some high-protein snacks? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious and juicy tandoori chicken popcorn recipe
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's tandoori chicken popcorn combines Indian flavours with healthy ingredients, featuring chicken breast and spices.
Chicken breast is the leanest and highest-protein whole food, with 32g of protein per 100g. Therefore, for those who eat non-vegetarian food, chicken breast becomes a go-to source of protein. Though there are several recipes available online, few mix the goodness of Indian flavours with a health-conscious mindset.
On April 6, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for tandoori chicken popcorn. According to him, the flavour-packed dish is perfect for parties or as a snack, and you can even have it for dinner or lunch, paired with rice and salad for carbs and fibre.
Tandoori chicken popcorn recipe
Sharing the recipe, chef Sanjeev wrote, “Crispy, juicy and flavour-packed, these chicken popcorns are a delight to have at any party. Serve them as a snack with cups of hot tea or coffee, or offer them as a starter at your party with cocktails or mocktails. They will definitely be much appreciated.”
According to the chef, the main ingredients for this Indian-fusion dish are boneless chicken breast, tandoori masala, thick yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, and mustard oil, among others. While the prep time is 25 to 30 minutes, the cooking time is approximately 10 to 15 minutes.
Ingredients
250 grams boneless chicken breast
2 teaspoons tandoori masala
3 tablespoons thick yoghurt
1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste
1½ teaspoons red chilli powder
1½ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder
Salt to taste
½ lemon
½ teaspoon mustard oil
3/4 cup refined flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
Oil for deep frying
Mint mayo for serving
Lemon wedges for serving
Method
1. Cut the chicken breast into small pieces.
2. Take yoghurt in a bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, tandoori masala, dried fenugreek leaves powder, and salt.
3. Squeeze lemon and add mustard oil and mix well. Add chicken to this mixture and mix well. Set aside to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes.
4. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
5. Take refined flour in a bowl, add baking powder, 1½ teaspoons red chilli powder and salt and mix well.
6. Roll the chicken pieces in the refined flour mixture and arrange on a strainer. Dip in chilled water for 30 seconds.
7. Roll again in the refined flour mixture till all the chicken pieces are completely coated.
8. Slide the chicken pieces into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.
9. Transfer them into a serving bowl and serve hot with mint mayo and lemon wedges.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.