Craving some high-protein snacks? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious and juicy tandoori chicken popcorn recipe

Sharing the recipe, chef Sanjeev wrote, “Crispy, juicy and flavour-packed, these chicken popcorns are a delight to have at any party. Serve them as a snack with cups of hot tea or coffee , or offer them as a starter at your party with cocktails or mocktails. They will definitely be much appreciated.”

On April 6, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for tandoori chicken popcorn. According to him, the flavour-packed dish is perfect for parties or as a snack, and you can even have it for dinner or lunch, paired with rice and salad for carbs and fibre.

Chicken breast is the leanest and highest-protein whole food, with 32g of protein per 100g. Therefore, for those who eat non-vegetarian food, chicken breast becomes a go-to source of protein. Though there are several recipes available online, few mix the goodness of Indian flavours with a health-conscious mindset.

According to the chef, the main ingredients for this Indian-fusion dish are boneless chicken breast, tandoori masala, thick yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, and mustard oil, among others. While the prep time is 25 to 30 minutes, the cooking time is approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Ingredients 250 grams boneless chicken breast

2 teaspoons tandoori masala

3 tablespoons thick yoghurt

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1½ teaspoons red chilli powder

1½ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder

Salt to taste

½ lemon

½ teaspoon mustard oil

3/4 cup refined flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Oil for deep frying

Mint mayo for serving

Lemon wedges for serving

Method 1. Cut the chicken breast into small pieces.

2. Take yoghurt in a bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, tandoori masala, dried fenugreek leaves powder, and salt.

3. Squeeze lemon and add mustard oil and mix well. Add chicken to this mixture and mix well. Set aside to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.

5. Take refined flour in a bowl, add baking powder, 1½ teaspoons red chilli powder and salt and mix well.

6. Roll the chicken pieces in the refined flour mixture and arrange on a strainer. Dip in chilled water for 30 seconds.

7. Roll again in the refined flour mixture till all the chicken pieces are completely coated.

8. Slide the chicken pieces into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.

9. Transfer them into a serving bowl and serve hot with mint mayo and lemon wedges.