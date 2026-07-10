Dermatologist Dr Manjot Marwah explains how often you should use a face mask based on your skin type

Currently, many people are battling skin problems due to factors such as pollution, heat, humidity, dust, and sweat. So, your skin goes through a lot on a daily basis. The doctor will advise you to use a gentle cleanser, a suitable moisturizer, and even a sunscreen of over SPF 50. But, according to Dr Marwah, adding a face mask to your skincare routine can provide an extra boost. So, when you use a face mask as advised by the doctor, it will be possible to remove excess oil, unclog pores, improve skin texture, restore hydration, and give the skin a healthy glow . However, using a face mask each and every day is not necessary at all.

Currently, there is a lot of craze for face masks. Many celebrities are promoting them in advertisements. Even social media is discussing face masks for addressing various skin concerns. Hence, face masks are surely grabbing eyeballs now and are being used by a large number of people. Face masks are handy, can be used even while traveling, or when you need a quick glow. So, they have become a go-to option for many people now. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjot Marwah, dermatologist consultant, LHR Clinics, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, shared how often you should use a face mask.

“Face masks are a great addition to your skincare routine , but be cautious and don’t use any mask on your own,” said Dr Marwah. He recommends choosing the mask according to the skin type. Don’t just buy any random face mask that you see online or is promoted on social media.

If you have sensitive skin , then use a gentle, fragrance-free soothing mask once a week. People with acne-prone skin can try ALA-based masks once a week, which will help reduce excess oil, kill bacteria, and keep pores clear. If you have normal skin, then use a hydrating or brightening face mask twice a week.

“For oily skin, it will be a good idea to opt for an esthemax purified charcoal face mask twice a week and keep pores clean,” said Dr Marwah. Those with dry skin can choose a mask with aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, honey, or glycerine, and use it two-three times a week. Doing so can help to moisturise the skin and prevent dullness and dryness.

How often should you use a face mask?

He also recommends wearing sunscreen every morning if you use exfoliating or brightening masks. Don’t skip the moisturiser and apply it after using the mask. Discontinue the usage of the mask if you experience symptoms such as itching or skin irritation. So, prioritise skin health right away.

About Dr Manjot Marwah Dr Manjot Marwah is a well-renowned dermatologist and completed her graduation in MBBS, MD. She is carrying more than 10+ Years of experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.