As winter wraps up and spring unfolds, love fills the air and it is not just about expressing affection for others but also about embracing self-love and care because in the hustle and bustle of life, it is easy to overlook our own well-being but nurturing oneself is just as crucial as nurturing relationships with others. We should understand the significance of self-care and skin is not just a canvas for makeup but also a reflection of overall health and well-being. Want radiant skin and prevent premature ageing? Follow this morning skincare routine with almonds for healthy glow (Photo from Hello Glow)

Skincare routine is not just about achieving flawless skin but also about nourishing and rejuvenating it from within. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash shared her skincare routine, emphasising the importance of self-care where almonds play a significant role in maintaining healthy and glowing skin:

Morning Rituals

The first step in my morning skincare routine is cleansing. I reach for a gentle face wash specifically formulated for my skin type. Whether it's a creamy cleanser for dry skin or a foaming one for oily skin, choosing the right product is essential. Cleansing isn't just about removing dirt and grime from the surface of the skin; it's also about preparing the canvas for the rest of my skincare products. By washing away impurities accumulated overnight, I ensure that my skin is clean and receptive to the nourishing ingredients that follow. While I don't exfoliate every morning, I do make it a part of my weekly routine. Exfoliation helps slough off dead skin cells, revealing a fresh layer of skin underneath. However, it's essential to exfoliate gently to avoid irritating the skin.

Internal Nutrition for External Glow

While external skincare is essential, the real glow comes from within. I always emphasize the importance of internal nutrition. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats is crucial for overall health and radiant skin. One of the easiest and healthiest superfoods I love adding to my diet is almonds. Incorporating almonds into my daily diet has been a game-changer for my skin. Almonds are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and healthy fats that promote skin health from the inside out. The vitamin E in almonds helps protect the skin from sun damage and premature ageing, while the fatty acids keep the skin hydrated and supple. One of my favourite ways to enjoy almonds is by adding them to my morning smoothie or oatmeal. Not only do they add a delightful crunch, but they also provide a boost of nutrition to kickstart my day. Almonds are incredibly versatile and can be incorporated into various dishes, from salads to stir-fries, adding both flavor and nutritional value.

Mindful Self-Care

Mindful self-care is the cornerstone of holistic well-being, extending far beyond the realms of skincare. It encompasses nurturing the mind, body, and soul in equal measure. I love engaging in activities such as indulging in a soothing bath, practicing mindfulness meditation, or simply sharing moments with my loved ones. Prioritizing self-care isn't just about achieving outer beauty; it's about fostering inner peace, confidence, and resilience. I will also suggest incorporating almonds which helps in nourishment of our bodies but also enhance our emotional and mental well-being. Almonds serve as a reminder that self-care isn't just about pampering our exterior; it's about nourishing ourselves from the inside out. When we prioritise self-care in this holistic manner, we cultivate a harmonious balance that fosters happiness, vitality, and a deep sense of fulfillment.

As we celebrate spring and enter summer, let us remember to show ourselves some love. Let us commit to prioritising self-care and making it a non-negotiable part of our daily routines in any weather.