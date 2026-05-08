Dermatologist shares skincare tips to protect your skin from India’s sudden weather shifts

India's diverse climate exposes the skin to significant temperature changes throughout the year. Due to the diverse landscape, the switch from dry hot weather to humid monsoons and then to cold winters occurs with hardly any transition time. These changes keep the skin barrier under constant pressure, dehydrating it and making it dull, which may cause breakouts and make it appear sensitive. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aarti Shah, M.D. (Dermatology), D.V.D, Director, Radiant Clinic, Ahmedabad, shared skincare tips you can consider to protect your skin. Tips to ensure skin health in changing weather conditions. (Unsplash) ​​Also read | From skinimalism to smart skincare: Dermatologists predict the biggest skincare trends of 2026 Dr Aarti said, “To tackle these skin issues, one must determine how each change affects the skin and maintain a skincare routine that keeps the skin balanced, despite unpredictable environmental factors.” Tips to strengthen the skin barrier A strong skin barrier is the foundation of year-round skin health. India’s sudden temperature and humidity variations make the barrier more prone to moisture loss and irritation Dr Aarti recommends using a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser to maintain this barrier without stripping natural oils. Moisturisers packed with ceramides and fatty acids help to rebuild the skin’s protective layer and lower the risk of dehydration during dry periods, especially in the northern and central regions of India, where winters are harsh.

pH-balanced cleanser to maintain this barrier without stripping natural oils. (Unsplash)

The shift from humid to cooler weather often causes increased dryness. Hydrating serums that feature ingredients like hyaluronic acid support moisture retention and help the skin adapt. Those who want their skin to experience deeper dehydration may benefit from additional treatments that boost the internal hydration of their skin. Sunscreen remains essential in all climates. India’s UV index stays high even during winter or cloudy days. Continuous exposure contributes to pigmentation and uneven texture, which are common concerns across the country. A broad-spectrum sunscreen used daily prevents cumulative sun damage and protects the skin while it adjusts to shifts in weather. How to manage oil, humidity, and monsoon-related breakouts? Humidity plays a major role in skin behaviour. Coastal regions and monsoon months often bring increased oiliness, clogged pores, and recurrent breakouts. Dr Aarti advises using lightweight gel moisturisers to help maintain hydration without adding heaviness to your skin. They balance oil production and reduce the likelihood of congestion.

Using a gentle chemical exfoliation once will take off the layer of dead skin cells and also help in preventing blackheads and whiteheads. (Pexel)