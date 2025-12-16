Dermatologist shares top 5 skincare tips to glow up before Christmas: Hydration, gentle exfoliation and more

The Christmas countdown has already begun, and with so many holiday parties and end-of-year get-togethers lined up, it is the perfect time to prep your skin for a radiant festive glow. Skin's radiance isn't just about the last-minute makeup you apply; it's built over the days leading up to the celebrations with consistent, proper skincare. Make your skin feel great and supple before Christmas. (Picture credit:Pexels)

HT Lifestyle reached out to dermatologist Dr Rickson Pereira at Dr Rickson's Dermatherapie Clinic and consultant at Holy Family Hospital, who shared 5 tips.



1. Hydration

During the winter season, your skin may feel dry and dehydrated. The glow fades, leaving your complexion looking dull. The dermatologist alerted that because of the dryness, even makeup will appear very unevenly distributed. This is why, days ahead of your parties, you need to focus on hydration.

Dr Pereira shared that daily habits matter. He recommended, “Lukewarm showers, barriers built through ceramide creams, and regular reapplication of moisturisers protect the upper layers from winter dryness. Hydration-focused care keeps the skin supple, which allows light to reflect more evenly and creates a fresh holiday glow.”If you are looking for any lightweight hydrating injectables, then he suggested Pofhilo, which is often used in clinics to improve firmness and elasticity and is known for its high water-binding ability.

ALSO READ: Dermatologist reveals what happens to your skin when you are obese: ‘Impairs wound healing…’

2. Exfoliation

The dermatologist shared that light exfoliation improves radiance, but it should be gentle. Using soft acids twice a week removes dead skin cells and evens out the complexion, but any overuse can damage the skin barrier and worsen redness.

3. Manage sensitivity and redness

Target dark spots with dermatologist-approved kojic acid serums for brighter, even-toned skin you can trust every day. (Adobe Stock)

During winter, many experience sensitivity and redness because of the seasonal shift. To combat these skin issues, Dr Pereira shared, "Products that include niacinamide, panthenol, and oat extracts reduce reactivity and help the skin tolerate colder weather.” In addition to calming ingredients, these also help protect your skin's natural barrier, keeping the moisture intact. Further, the doctor also highlighted that those spending long hours at work events or outdoors in windy conditions should use richer creams to lock in moisture, and apply them before heading out in chilly weather.

4. Skin-friendly makeup tips

For the glam look, you need to be mindful of a few things so that your makeup does not look crusty.

“A well-hydrated base prevents cracking around the eyes and mouth. A thin layer of hydrating primer creates a smooth canvas, and using cream-based products adds a soft sheen without emphasising texture,” Dr Pereira shared. "Strategic highlighter placement on the high points reflects warm holiday lights and enhances the skin’s vitality.

5. Improved lifestyle

Dr Pereira shared that managing stress, getting enough sleep, staying hydrated with water-rich foods, limiting salty snacks and alcohol and staying active all help maintain healthy, radiant skin during the festive season.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.