Dermatologist reveals what happens to your skin when you are obese: ‘Impairs wound healing…’

When a person's weight exceeds the normal range according to Body Mass Index (BMI), whether in the overweight or obese category, it often shows up on the skin. Visibly, this may include extra folds, a protruding belly, but there are several more indirect skin issues too, which accompany it. It further goes on to suggest how obesity adversely affects health, spanning across multiple organs and functions. Obesity shows up on your skin in more ways than stretch marks. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To understand more about how obesity can affect in direct and indirect ways, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Pravin Banodkar, co-founder and lead dermatologist of Skin Beyond Borders.

“As we know, obesity is basically a part of inflammation; it is a part of hormones, and that affects metabolism as well as circulation in the body. So overall, when you have more obesity, you can have different kinds of changes that are going on in the skin," Dr Banodkar highlighted how skin conditions show the underlying issues.

The impact is complex and multilayered. Often, this is overlooked when other ill effects of obesity become prominent and attract more attention, but these skin issues are interconnected with the systems, like the hormonal and metabolic, which are also affected during obesity. So these skin issues are only part of a wider network of health complications that obesity can trigger throughout the body.

“Obesity compromises the skin in multiple ways, whether it is structural, functional, or infectious. It can also impair wound healing and alter the overall appearance of the patient," the dermatologist said.

Dr Pravin Banodkar revealed that these 5 skin issues are caused by obesity:

1. Fungal infections

When there are skin folds, they can trap a lot of moisture, resulting in a lot of fungal infections, foul odour, skin irritation, erythrasma and other contact dermatitis.

There are increased infections, which are fungal and bacterial infections, because of insulin resistance.

2. Stretch marks

If there is a lot of skin which is stretching because of obesity, then it can cause inflammation.

Stretch marks may be red or white colored.

3. Poor wound healing

There is a risk of poor wound healing that can be associated with obesity because when one has more fat, they also have a lesser blood supply in certain areas of your skin in the folds.

It causes poor oxygen delivery and prolongs the wound healing.

3. Dark patches

Acanthosis nigricans is thick velvety skin in the fold areas of the neck, the underarm, and the groin areas

4. Skin tags

A person might have skin tags that develop in the neck.

These skin tags are extra skin that is triggered by insulin resistance and certain chronic inflammatory conditions like psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa.

Acne tendency is seen more in individuals who have obesity issues.

5. Chronic lymphedema

Obesity can also affect the legs. It is basically swelling in the legs with discolouration.

One might have acute or chronic lymphedema, which can be complicated by cellulitis or infections, and as a result, puts the patients in a lot of jeopardy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.