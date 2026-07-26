Guru Purnima 2026: Jai Madaan suggests 5 important things you need to let go of before this Full Moon

Guru Purnima is one of the most revered observances in India, celebrated as a day to honor teachers, mentors, and guides who help shape our lives. Falling on the Full Moon, this occasion is not only about expressing gratitude to those who have shaped our lives, but also about taking a moment to reflect on your own journey.

According to celebrity spiritual mentor Dr Jai Madaan, the Full Moon's energy makes this an ideal time for emotional release and inner growth. "The Full Moon amplifies whatever is already brewing inside us, whether we acknowledge it or not. Guru Purnima adds another layer to this. It is guided release, not random release," she says.

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Here are five things Dr Madaan recommends releasing before Guru Purnima 2026 to create space for positive change and personal growth.

Let go of old resentments Holding onto anger or resentment toward a parent, friend, partner, or former colleague can keep you emotionally tied to the past. Guru Purnima's energy works best when unresolved emotions do not weigh your heart down. One simple practice is to write down the feelings you have been carrying and consciously choose to let them go, even if only symbolically. This small act can help you create more emotional freedom.

Release the need to control everything It is easy to believe that controlling every situation will make you feel more secure. However, Madaan explains that the energy of this Full Moon encourages surrender rather than constant control. Instead of trying to manage every possible outcome, trust the process and have faith in your inner wisdom or the guidance of those you trust. Sometimes, letting go of control creates space for better opportunities to unfold.

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Stop confusing self-doubt with humility Being humble does not mean constantly questioning your own abilities. There is an important difference between staying grounded and undervaluing yourself. Guru Purnima is a time to honor wisdom, including the wisdom that already exists within you. Releasing self-doubt allows you to build confidence rooted in self-awareness rather than ego.

Walk away from draining relationships Not every relationship is meant to last forever. This is a good time to honestly reflect on the people around you. Ask yourself which relationships bring you peace, encouragement, and support, and which ones consistently leave you feeling emotionally exhausted. Creating healthy distance from relationships that drain your energy can make room for more meaningful connections.

Let go of the fear of starting over Whether you are considering a career change, moving to a new place, or simply trying to build a healthier habit, the fear of beginning again can keep you stuck for years. The expert believes that starting over should not be seen as failure. As she explains, "A guru's biggest teaching is often just this, that beginning again is not failure, it is evolution." Embracing new beginnings can open the door to growth and fresh opportunities.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on spiritual beliefs shared by the expert and is intended for informational purposes only. Individual experiences may vary, and these insights are not a substitute for professional advice.