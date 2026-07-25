Guru Purnima 2026: An expert explains how a Guru can help you break karmic cycles and negative patterns
In many spiritual traditions, this awareness is considered the first and most important step toward inner freedom.
Guru Purnima is more than a celebration of teachers. It is a reminder of the deep role a spiritual guru can play in helping you grow, gain wisdom, and better understand yourself. In the Vedic tradition, the guru is closely associated with Brihaspati, the teacher of the devas and the planetary force that represents wisdom, higher learning, and sound judgment.
The purpose of a true guru is not to remove life's challenges, but to help you recognize and rise above the unconscious habits and beliefs that often lead to suffering. According to Dr Manmit Kumarr, spiritual guru and founder of the Academy of Tantra, one of the most powerful ways a guru helps transform karma is through personal example.
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The journey to becoming a genuine spiritual teacher is rarely easy. It is shaped by years of self-discipline, deep self-reflection, personal struggles, and a steady commitment to truth. When you observe the life of a guru, you are not simply listening to spiritual teachings. You are seeing living proof that lasting change is possible. Their life becomes a source of quiet inspiration, reminding you that even deeply rooted habits and conditioning can be overcome.
A guru also helps you break karmic patterns by increasing your awareness. Many of the challenges you face are not only connected to past actions but are also strengthened by your present thoughts, emotions, and reactions. Without realizing it, you may repeat the same fears, judgments, and emotional responses, creating new karma in the process. A guru gently encourages you to look within and recognize these patterns without self-judgment. As awareness grows, those patterns begin to lose their hold. In many spiritual traditions, this awareness is considered the first and most important step toward inner freedom.
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Another important role of a guru is guiding you through prarabdha karma, the portion of past karma that has already begun to unfold in this lifetime. According to Dr Kumarr, some life experiences cannot always be avoided, but the way you respond to them can change completely. Rather than reacting with resistance, blame, or hopelessness, a guru teaches you to face challenges with acceptance, emotional balance, and inner strength. While the circumstances themselves may not change immediately, your experience of them changes. It is through this inner transformation that karmic bondage gradually begins to dissolve.
Guru Purnima is, therefore, much more than a day to honor the bond between a teacher and a disciple. It celebrates the wisdom that helps you move from living on autopilot to living with greater awareness and intention. A true guru does not carry your burdens or walk the path for you. Instead, they illuminate the way forward, giving you the understanding and confidence to navigate life with clarity, grace, and freedom.
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Disclaimer: This article is based on spiritual and Vedic beliefs shared by the expert and is intended for informational purposes only. Individual experiences and beliefs may vary, and these perspectives should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More