Sawan 2026: An expert shares important dos and don'ts to follow during the holy month

The holy month of Sawan holds deep spiritual significance for millions of Hindus worldwide. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this sacred period is marked by prayers, fasting, temple visits, and devotional chants such as "Om Namah Shivaya." While fasting is one of the most well-known traditions of the month, spiritual experts believe that true devotion goes far beyond simply giving up food.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, Sawan is an opportunity to purify not only your body but also your thoughts, words, and actions.

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"Sawan is not just about avoiding food. It is about purifying your mind, your thoughts, your words, and your actions. When your devotion is true, your prayers become more meaningful."

Here are the dos and don'ts to follow during the holy month of Sawan.

Dos to follow during Sawan 2026 Gurudev Vikrant Jain recommends these simple practices to help you observe the holy month with sincerity and devotion.

Offer water to Lord Shiva every morning Offer clean water to the Shivling while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya." This daily ritual is believed to promote inner peace and attract positive energy.

Observe Monday fasts If your health permits, consider observing fasts on Mondays during Sawan. These fasts are traditionally associated with strengthening devotion and seeking Lord Shiva's blessings.

Chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra daily is believed to bring strength, peace, and protection against negative energy.

Offer fresh Bel Patra Bel Patra is regarded as one of Lord Shiva's most sacred offerings. Use fresh and clean leaves while performing your prayers.

Follow a satvik lifestyle Choose simple vegetarian meals, avoid unhealthy habits, and focus on maintaining purity in both your body and mind throughout the month.

Help those in need Donating food, clothes, milk, or other essential items during Sawan is considered a meaningful act of kindness and generosity.

Make time for meditation Spend a few minutes each day in meditation. It can help calm your mind, improve focus, and deepen your spiritual practice.

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Don'ts to avoid during Sawan Gurudev Vikrant Jain also advises devotees to avoid certain habits during this sacred period.

Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food These are traditionally avoided during Sawan to maintain spiritual discipline and purity.

Stay away from anger Try to avoid arguments, harsh words, and unnecessary conflicts. A peaceful mind is considered one of the greatest offerings you can make to Lord Shiva.

Do not lie or cheat Honesty and truthfulness are regarded as essential values during this holy month and are encouraged in daily life.

Let go of negative thoughts Avoid holding on to feelings of jealousy, hatred, or revenge. A positive mindset is believed to make your prayers and spiritual practices more meaningful.

Respect nature Be mindful while performing Jal Abhishek and avoid wasting water. Caring for nature is also considered an act of devotion.

Do not perform rituals carelessly Instead of treating worship as a routine, perform every prayer with faith, focus, and gratitude.

Sawan is more than a month of religious rituals. It is a time for self-reflection, personal growth, and strengthening your connection with the divine. Whether you choose to fast, visit a temple, chant Lord Shiva's name, or spend a few quiet moments in prayer, what matters most is the sincerity of your intention.

This sacred month also offers an opportunity to become more patient, compassionate, grateful, and mindful in your everyday life. By focusing not only on rituals but also on your thoughts, behavior, and relationships, you can make your spiritual journey in Sawan more meaningful and fulfilling.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on traditional Hindu beliefs and insights shared by the expert. Spiritual practices and their perceived benefits are matters of personal faith and should not be considered scientific facts.