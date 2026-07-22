Jai Madaan reveals 5 common mistakes devotees make during Gupt Navratri

Gupt Navratri is steadily gaining attention among people interested in spirituality and traditional Hindu practices. Unlike the more widely celebrated Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, this observance focuses on quiet devotion, self-discipline, and inner reflection. As more people participate in the festival, astrologers say misconceptions about its rituals and purpose have become more common.

Astrologer and spiritual mentor Dr Jai Madaan says that while enthusiasm is encouraging, it is equally important to understand the traditions behind the festival.

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“Every year around this time, I get the same set of questions, and unfortunately, the same set of errors,” she says. “People are enthusiastic, which is wonderful, but enthusiasm without the right understanding sometimes does more harm than good.”

Here are five common mistakes Dr Madaan says devotees should avoid during Gupt Navratri.

1. Treating it like a public celebration The word ‘Gupt’ means hidden or secret, and that reflects the essence of this Navratri. Traditionally observed during the Ashadha and Magha months, it has long been associated with quiet spiritual practices, especially among tantric practitioners and dedicated sadhaks. Unlike Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, it is not intended to be a grand public celebration. “Turning it into a social media moment defeats the purpose,” Dr Madaan points out. “The power of this period comes from restraint and privacy, not display.”

2. Attempting advanced tantric practices without guidance Because Gupt Navratri is closely linked to the worship of the Dus Mahavidyas, Dr Madaan says many people try to perform advanced rituals after watching videos or reading unverified information online. “Some of these practices genuinely require a guru’s supervision. Doing them incorrectly is not just ineffective; it can be unsettling for the practitioner. When in doubt, stick to simple, well-established remedies.”

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3. Skipping the sankalp, or intention-setting According to Dr Madaan, many people begin their rituals without first setting a clear sankalp, or spiritual intention. “A ritual without intention is just a routine,” she says. “Before lighting a diya or offering flowers, take a moment to be honest with yourself about what you are asking for and why.” Taking a few moments to reflect before beginning your prayers can make your practice more meaningful and focused.

4. Ignoring discipline in your daily routine Gupt Navratri encourages moderation and self-discipline. While not everyone is expected to observe a complete fast, Dr Madaan says mindful eating and maintaining a balanced lifestyle are equally important. She often sees people continue with irregular sleep schedules, heavy meals, or emotional outbursts, only to wonder why they do not feel connected to their spiritual practices. “The external puja and the internal state need to move together.”

5. Giving up before the nine days are complete One of the most common mistakes Dr Madaan notices is starting the observance with excitement but losing consistency after just a few days. “The nine days are meant to build cumulatively,” she explains. “Consistency, even in a small daily act like lighting a lamp, matters far more than one grand gesture on day one.”

Dr Madaan’s final advice is simple and practical. She says, “You do not need elaborate rituals to benefit from Gupt Navratri. You need sincerity, a little discipline, and the humility to ask for guidance when something is beyond your understanding.”

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Disclaimer: The practices and beliefs discussed in this article are rooted in traditional Hindu customs and spiritual teachings. Their significance and outcomes are based on individual faith and should be viewed as personal spiritual guidance rather than fact.