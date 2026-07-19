Despite living in one of the most connected eras in history, many people feel lonelier, more anxious, and increasingly divided. While technology has made it easier to communicate and access information, it has not always helped people find inner peace or a deeper sense of purpose. According to spiritual experts, the answer may not lie in creating more advanced tools but in developing greater self-awareness. Can spirituality heal a divided world? An expert explains how ancient wisdom offers timeless lesson (Pinterest)

According to Vivek Singhal, Founder of Dominion Dharma & Destiny Institute, many of the world's oldest wisdom traditions share a common message: lasting peace begins within. Whether you look at the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita, Stoicism, Buddhism, Taoism, or other philosophical traditions, they all encourage you to focus on inner transformation rather than external success alone.

ALSO READ: Why do empaths carry ancestral karma? An expert explains

The expert explains that true human growth is not measured only by material achievements. It is also shaped by your ability to develop self-awareness, take responsibility for your actions, show compassion toward others, and live with a clear sense of purpose. These values, though centuries old, remain as meaningful today as ever in a fast-changing world.

One ancient idea that remains relevant is the Sanskrit phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means "the world is one family." According to the expert, this philosophy offers a thoughtful way to approach today's interconnected world. It does not ask you to ignore cultural, social, or personal differences. Instead, it encourages you to recognize that, despite those differences, every person shares a common humanity.

As artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and global collaboration continue to shape the future, this perspective may become even more important. The expert believes that progress is most meaningful when it is guided by empathy, respect, and a sense of shared responsibility.

ALSO READ: How to protect your peace without offending others

The expert also emphasizes that spirituality should not be mistaken for rituals or rigid beliefs. At its core, spirituality is a practical way of living that helps you build character, integrity, good judgment, and a willingness to serve others. Rather than focusing only on what you can accomplish, it encourages you to ask deeper questions, such as who you are becoming and how your choices affect the people around you.

According to the expert, many of the world's greatest challenges are not only technological or political. They are also deeply human. Building a better future requires more than innovation alone. It calls for ethical leadership, meaningful purpose, and responsible decision-making. Societies thrive when progress is balanced with compassion and when power is exercised with wisdom.

Ancient wisdom does not ask you to reject modern life or return to the past. Instead, it invites you to carry timeless values into an ever-changing world. The expert believes that when scientific progress is supported by spiritual maturity, it becomes possible to build communities that are not only more advanced but also kinder, wiser, and more resilient for generations to come.

ALSO READ: How can men activate their Venus energy: 9 rituals to boost love life

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on the expert's perspectives on spirituality. Readers are encouraged to interpret these ideas according to their own beliefs and personal experiences.