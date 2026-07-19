Have you ever experienced a sudden wave of sadness, anxiety, or anger and wondered where it came from? Sometimes, the emotions you carry may feel bigger than your own life experiences. According to many spiritual traditions, empaths are believed to be especially sensitive to energies that extend beyond the present moment. Why do empaths carry ancestral karma? An expert explains (Pinterest)

Some experts suggest that this sensitivity can also include emotional patterns passed down through generations, often described as ancestral karma. While these beliefs are rooted in spirituality rather than science, they offer one way of understanding why some people feel deeply connected to their family's emotional history.

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According to an Akashic Records expert, reincarnation is like a continuous cycle rather than a completely fresh start with each lifetime. As an empath, you are believed to enter life with your nervous system already tuned to the emotional frequency of your family line. This goes beyond inheriting physical features, talents, or personality traits. Spiritually, you may also inherit unprocessed grief, unspoken fears, unrealized dreams, and emotional wounds that your ancestors were unable to heal. In this view, your soul carries what previous generations could not fully release.

One of the strongest ways this shows up is through emotions that appear without explanation. You might suddenly feel sadness, anger, or anxiety and struggle to connect those feelings to anything happening in your own life. The expert explains that empaths are naturally wired to feel deeply, making them more likely to absorb unresolved emotions carried through their family lineage. From this spiritual perspective, emotional experiences do not simply disappear. Instead, they continue through the bloodline until someone becomes aware of them and begins the healing process.

Another common ancestral pattern, according to the expert, is the belief in scarcity. Many family lines have endured periods of war, famine, poverty, displacement, and other hardships in which survival depended on holding tightly to limited resources. These experiences may leave a deep emotional imprint that says the world is unsafe, that there is never enough, and that life is always a struggle. As an empath, you may notice these beliefs influencing your thoughts and reactions even if your own circumstances are very different.

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Survival fear is another pattern that can feel deeply rooted. You may wake up feeling anxious for no obvious reason or carry a constant sense that something bad is about to happen, even when life is going well. The expert believes this can reflect ancestral experiences of living in genuine danger, with those fears remaining stored in the family line and felt most strongly by sensitive individuals.

Every family also carries its own emotional story. Some lineages may be shaped by silence, where painful experiences are never discussed. Others may carry beliefs of unworthiness, making people feel they are not meant to live happy or successful lives. Some families may struggle with trust because love has repeatedly been linked with heartbreak. These are described as karmic imprints that continue across generations, and as an empath, you may feel them more intensely than others.