Many people turn to spiritual practices when they feel stuck in life, whether it is recurring relationship issues, career setbacks, emotional struggles, or a constant sense of confusion. One spiritual tool that has been gaining attention in recent years is the Akashic Records, often described as a soul-level source of wisdom and self-discovery. Can Akashic Records help you decode your life patterns? Dr Kumarr explains (Pinterest)

According to Spiritual Guru & Founder of Academy of Tantra, Dr Manmit Kumarr, Akashic Records are not primarily about predicting the future. Instead, they help people understand the deeper patterns that shape their lives.

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"Most people come looking for answers about their future. What they often discover is that the real key lies in understanding their patterns. When you understand your patterns, you can change your future," says Dr Kumarr.

In this exclusive interview, she explains what Akashic Records are, why people are becoming increasingly curious about them, and how they may help individuals gain greater self-awareness.

For readers who are new to this concept, what exactly are Akashic Records? One way to understand the Akashic Records is to think of them as a spiritual library of your soul. Just as your mobile phone stores pictures, messages, and memories, the Akashic Records are believed to contain the memories of your soul's journey. Rather than focusing on predicting the future, they help you understand yourself more deeply.

Can Akashic Records reveal why some people keep attracting similar relationships, career struggles, or emotional situations? Yes, that is one of the most common reasons people seek an Akashic Records reading. Many people ask, "Why does this keep happening to me?" Whether it is relationship challenges, career obstacles, or emotional struggles, people often find themselves repeating the same cycles without realizing it. The Records can help identify those patterns and offer insight into what may need to change.

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What are some of the most common life patterns people seek answers for? Relationships are definitely one of the biggest areas of concern. People also seek guidance about career growth, financial limitations, family conflicts, health-related concerns, and finding their life purpose. More than anything, they are searching for understanding. They want to know why they have reached a point where they feel stuck and what they can do differently to move forward.

How is an Akashic Records reading different from astrology, tarot, or traditional spiritual healing? All of these are valuable tools, but they work in different ways. Astrology studies planetary influences, tarot uses symbolic messages, and healing practices focus on energy. Akashic Records work with the wisdom of the soul. While some spiritual systems may focus on future possibilities, Akashic Records often help uncover the deeper reasons behind life events and experiences.

Can unresolved emotions or karmic experiences affect present-day decisions and behaviour? Absolutely. Every experience leaves an impact on us. Sometimes those influences come from childhood experiences, while other times they may be linked to karmic lessons. Until these experiences are understood and resolved, they can continue to influence our thoughts, choices, and behaviour at a subconscious level. Once we become aware of them, we can make different choices.

Why are younger people and urban professionals becoming more interested in Akashic Records? Today's generation is looking for meaning beyond achievement and success. Many people have stable careers and comfortable lifestyles, yet they still feel that something is missing. They want a deeper understanding of their purpose and a stronger connection with who they truly are.

Is intuition important when accessing or interpreting Akashic Records? Intuition plays a very important role. However, it is not just a gift; it is also a skill that can be developed. As people become calmer and more receptive, they become better at understanding the guidance they receive. At the same time, it is important to remain grounded, balanced, and humble throughout the process.

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For someone beginning a spiritual self-awareness journey, what would you recommend as the first step? The first step is reconnecting with your spiritual roots. In our ancient traditions, every person is believed to have a unique connection with a particular divine force in the form of an Isht Devta or Isht Devi. If you know your divine guide, you can begin with simple mantra chanting. If not, start by chanting "Om" daily.

Kumarr also recommends visiting a temple regularly whenever possible. Many people underestimate the impact of sacred spaces. Simply spending time in a temple, away from the rush of everyday life, can help recharge you spiritually.

Spirituality is much like physical fitness. Just as you exercise your body, you must also strengthen your intuition and spiritual awareness. Through prayer, chanting, and self-reflection, you build a strong foundation. From there, you can explore practices such as Automatic Writing, Das Mahavidyas, meditation, or energy work.

The most important thing is consistency. Spiritual growth is not a one-time experience. It is an ongoing relationship you build with yourself and the Divine. Every step you take can gradually open the door to clarity and inner transformation.

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Disclaimer: Akashic Records are part of spiritual and metaphysical belief systems and are not scientifically proven methods of guidance or healing. Individual experiences may vary, and spiritual practices should not replace professional medical, psychological, or financial advice.