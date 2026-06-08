Meditation and affirmations are often talked about as quick solutions for stress, anxiety, and personal growth. Many people start these practices hoping to feel calmer, happier, or more confident within a few days. But the reality is that the biggest changes happen gradually and you barely notice them. 8 truths about meditation and affirmations you should know about (Pinterest)

If you have ever wondered whether meditation or affirmations are really working, understanding these 8 things may help you better understand the process.

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1. Most people quit just before things start to change One of the biggest mistakes people make is giving up too soon. The first month of meditation can feel uneventful, and you may wonder if anything is happening at all. However, you may start noticing meaningful shifts during the second month. Consistency matters more than immediate results. Sometimes the breakthrough comes just after you feel like quitting.

2. Your mind does not become silent Many beginners believe meditation should stop all thoughts. In reality, your mind may continue producing thoughts just as it always has. The difference is that you become less attached to them. Instead of fighting every thought, you learn to observe it and let it pass.

3. Stress lives in the body too Stress is not only something you experience mentally. It can also manifest physically as tension, fatigue, headaches, or restlessness. Understanding that stress is stored in the body shifts how you approach healing. Meditation helps you become more aware of these physical responses and gradually release them.

4. An active mind is not a sign of failure If your thoughts seem louder during meditation, it does not mean you are doing it wrong. In many cases, it means the process is working. Thoughts that have been buried beneath daily distractions begin to surface. Rather than seeing this as a failure, think of it as your mind clearing out what it no longer needs.

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5. Affirmations work deeper than you think Many people assume affirmations are simply positive words repeated every day. However, their real impact goes deeper. Affirmations can help train your nervous system to feel safer, calmer, and more confident. Saying the words is only the first step. The deeper transformation happens gradually.

6. The biggest changes often go unnoticed Personal growth rarely arrives with a dramatic announcement. One day, you may realize that something which once upset or overwhelmed you no longer affects you the same way. You may not even remember when the change happened.

7. Meditation helps you reconnect with yourself Meditation can help you reconnect with the version of yourself beneath stress, expectations, and constant distractions. You may begin the practice thinking that it would bring you peace, but along the way, you often discover a deeper understanding of who you are.