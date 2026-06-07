Stress has a way of taking over before you even realize it. Your thoughts start racing, your shoulders tighten, and suddenly even small tasks can feel overwhelming. In moments like these, many people try to think their way out of stress, but peace often begins somewhere much simpler: your breath. 3 breathing techniques that can help you relieve stress (Pinterest)

Your breath tends to become rapid when you feel anxious or stressed. By slowing it down intentionally, you send a signal to your body that you are safe. As your body relaxes, your mind often follows. The next time stress starts building up, take a moment to pause and focus on your breath with these three easy breathing techniques.

ALSO READ: 7 ways to quiet your mind

1. Box Breathing One of the easiest and most effective techniques for calming your mind and body, the Box Breathing meditation technique is commonly used by athletes, public speakers, and even military personnel to stay focused under pressure.