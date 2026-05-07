Many people stop meditating not because it does not help, but because they expect it to feel a certain way. They imagine a completely quiet mind, perfect posture, or instant peace. When that does not happen, they think they are doing something wrong. 7 myths about meditation that many people still believe (Pinterest)

The truth is, meditation is not about stopping your thoughts or becoming a different person. It is about noticing how your mind works without constantly reacting to every thought or emotion. Some days your mind may feel calm, while on others it may feel restless or messy. And that is completely normal.

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Here are seven common myths about meditation that many people still believe.

1. Myth: If your mind keeps thinking, meditation is not working Reality: Having thoughts during meditation is normal. Meditation is not about forcing the mind to go blank. The practice is about noticing your thoughts without getting lost in them.

2. Myth: Feeling restless means you are doing it wrong Reality: Restlessness is often one of the first things people notice when they slow down. Meditation helps you become aware of what is already happening inside your mind and body.

3. Myth: Meditation is only for calm or spiritual people Reality: You do not need to be naturally calm to meditate. In fact, meditation can be especially helpful for people with busy minds, stress, anxiety, or emotional overwhelm. Calmness develops with practice over time.

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4. Myth: You must sit cross-legged in a perfect posture Reality: You can meditate while sitting on a chair, lying down, or in any comfortable position where you can stay alert and relaxed. The goal is presence, not physical discomfort.

5. Myth: You need to meditate for hours to see results Reality: Even 10-15 minutes of regular meditation can make a difference. Consistency matters far more than sitting for long hours once in a while.

6. Myth: You need a perfect setup or special space Reality: You do not need candles, expensive cushions, or a perfectly quiet room to meditate. A simple and comfortable space where you can focus for a few minutes is enough.

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