Meditation is more than simply closing your eyes. Here’s what an enlightened master wants you to know

According to HH Guruji Sundar, of Aathman Awareness Centre, meditation should become a regular part of everyday life. Meditation. (Pexels)

“Initially, we have to practice meditation for at least 1 hour every day. This 1-hour session will be sufficient for us to carry our mental composure steadfastly,” he says.

Just as the body needs rest and medicine when it falls sick, the mind also needs healing when it feels disturbed or emotionally tired.

“When the mind is not well or when the mind is hurt, we have to do meditation to heal the mind,” he explains.

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Is simply closing your eyes considered meditation? Guruji believes many people misunderstand meditation.

“Mere closing of one’s eyes is not meditation, and it is not going to bring any changes. At the most, it brings only dizziness,” he says. He explains that meditation should be learned properly under the guidance of a realised Guru or master to experience its benefits truly.

How can someone stay meditative during everyday life? One of the biggest challenges, according to Guruji, is maintaining inner calm while interacting with people throughout the day.

“We meet, interact and socialise with many different people. This will affect our mental equilibrium,” he says. He explains that people often become emotionally involved in gossip, negativity, or others' opinions, which disturbs the mind.

“If we have to stay in a meditative way all the time, we should never come out of ourselves and speak outwardly. We should stay within our inner self always and communicate from there.”

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Why does the mind get disturbed so easily? Guruji compares the mind to water.

“Our mind is like water. It always takes the shape of the container,” he says.

According to him, the mind easily absorbs the energy, emotions, and negativity around it. This is why over-involvement in other people’s problems or constant gossip can affect mental peace.

“But instead, when we just hear them out and move on without involving too much, our mind stays unperturbed.”

Why does the mind focus more on negative things? Guruji says the human mind naturally gets attached to negativity.

“Even if someone has done a hundred good things for us, our mind will always remember that one negative thing the person has done,” he explains. Because of this tendency, he encourages people to focus on goodness in daily life consciously.

How can someone keep their mind positive and peaceful? According to Guruji, small habits and intentions matter deeply.

“As a meditative person, we should always be good and do good. We should always think well of others and speak well of others.”

He believes that when the mind stays in a positive state, it becomes calmer, more obedient, and easier to manage.

“When our mind is in a positive frame, we will stay in a meditative state all the time.”