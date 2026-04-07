What is Kundalini meditation? Aathman Awareness Centre explains chakras and inner energy

Kundalini meditation is an ancient spiritual practice that focuses on awakening the dormant life force within the human body. According to the Aathman Awareness Centre, founded by HH Guruji Sundar, this practice helps individuals connect with deeper levels of awareness and spiritual growth. 7 Chakras meditation: Learn how to unlock their powers

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What is the purpose of meditation? According to Aathman Awareness Centre, meditation on these chakras can transform ordinary energy into higher forms of awareness, helping individuals bring balance, compassion, and spiritual insight.

What is Kundalini Meditation? Kundalini meditation is a meditative practice by which the dormant life energy residing in the base of the spinal cord, called ‘Kundalini Shakthi/ inner energy/divine energy’, is kindled and awakened.

Aathman's teachings highlight that this energy remains inactive in most people until it is awakened through spiritual guidance and meditation.

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What is the role of chakras? The practice is closely linked to the concept of chakras, which are considered powerful energy centres in the body. Chakras are energy points in our bodies and are considered doorways to the being/moksha/enlightenment.

There are nine main chakras in the human body, starting from the base of the spinal cord and extending to the top of the head. These energy points influence both physical and spiritual well-being.

The centre says that once Kundalini energy is awakened, it begins moving upward through these chakras, clearing energy pathways and enhancing meditation experiences.

Once the dormant energy is raised till this chakra, the passage of energy or the energy channel from the root chakras to all the other chakras will be opened.

What is the significance of Chakras? While nine chakras are described, focusing on four major chakras during meditation can offer significant benefits.

Sahasrara (Crown Chakra) Located at the top of the head, this chakra represents a connection to higher consciousness. This chakra acts like a portal through which a meditator/seeker can connect with existence, other planes and galaxies.

Ajna (Third Eye Chakra) This Chakra is positioned between the eyebrows, and it symbolises clarity and balance. This third eye chakra represents the unison of these two views, where everything will remain balanced.

Mooladhara (Root Chakra) The Root Chakra is located at the base of the spine. This chakra helps stabilise spiritual energy. When the awakened energy is again brought back to the root chakra, it will be in the purest form, noting that this purified energy may help restore balance in the body.