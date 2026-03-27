Why meditation may be the missing guide for today’s students, according to Aathman Awareness Centre

Students of this generation are often energetic, curious and eager to explore the world. Yet many young people struggle with focus, stress and emotional challenges during their formative years. Spiritual teachers at Aathman Awareness Centre, founded by HH Guruji Sundar, say meditation can play a key role in helping students navigate these years with clarity and balance. A spiritual guidance for students who are struggling with stress and anxiety during exams by HH Guruji Sundar, founder of Aathman Awareness Centre (Pixabay)

According to Guruji Sundar, student life is a period filled with energy and constant mental activity. Young minds are naturally curious and eager to experience everything life has to offer. However, without proper guidance, this curiosity can sometimes lead to confusion or unhealthy habits. “Students and young minds do not really know about spirituality or God. For their age, they do not really dive deep into this subject,” Guruji Sundar explains.

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Because of their active nature, students often look for ways to spend their time and energy. They socialise with friends, explore new experiences, travel or spend long hours online. While these activities are part of growing up, the students should also learn ways to channel their energy constructively. “Instead of wasting their time and energy on unwanted things and living life aimlessly, this is the time they should utilise to channelise the abundant energy they possess,” says Guruji.

Why is meditation important for young minds? The centre recommends practices such as yoga, pranayama, fitness and healthy eating to maintain physical well-being. However, meditation is particularly important for maintaining mental balance. Young people often experience what the centre describes as “unmanageable thought traffic,” in which many thoughts run through the mind at once. This can make it difficult for students to concentrate on studies, goals or personal growth.

“When thoughts are not streamlined, students cannot focus or concentrate on anything,” the guidance explains. Meditation, according to the centre, helps students calm their minds, regulate their thoughts and direct their energy toward meaningful goals. Over time, the practice can also help build character and guide young people toward better choices.

How to handle your anxiety and stress during exams? The centre also highlights the emotional challenges students face today, especially around success and failure. Academic pressure, expectations from family and social comparisons can create anxiety and self-doubt. “Students become nervous and anxious during their examinations, and because of this, they cannot perform well in exams,” says Guruji.

Meditation can help students remain calm during stressful moments and approach both success and setbacks with a balanced mindset. The teachers at the centre say the practice encourages students to see failures as learning experiences rather than personal defeats.

How should students deal with emotional challenges? Another lesson emphasised by the centre is the importance of emotional openness. Many students tend to hide their worries or try to appear strong even when they feel overwhelmed. “Students should always learn to open their hearts and share what they really feel with someone in whom they can confide,” Guruji advises.

According to the Aathman Awareness Centre, learning meditation early in life can bring long-term benefits. Much like learning to swim or ride a bicycle, the skill can remain with a person and offer support during difficult situations later in life. Teachers at Aathman Awareness Centre say that if students learn to care for both their body and mind from a young age, they can build a strong foundation that supports them throughout life.