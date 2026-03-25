A tarot reader predicts financial growth for these 5 zodiac signs before March 2026 ends. Here’s why
March 2026 Horoscope: According to a tarot reader, Manisha Koushik, a few zodiac signs may experience financial progress before the month ends.
As March 2026 is coming to an end, the tarot cards suggest that financial energy may start shifting for a few zodiac signs. According to a tarot reader, Manisha Koushik, a few zodiac signs may experience financial progress before the month ends.
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While the tarot cards do not promise overnight riches, they do hint at improving financial momentum, recognition at work and opportunities that may gradually increase wealth.
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Aries
You may feel a renewed sense of confidence and optimism this week. The Justice tarot card suggests that supportive developments within the family could indirectly strengthen your financial stability.
"Your spouse could share the benefits of their financial gains, adding to your sense of security”, says astrologer Manisha.
Gemini
You may find your entrepreneurial instincts growing stronger as new opportunities emerge with the Seven of Wands tarot card. Business ideas or side projects could start gaining traction toward the end of the month.
According to astrologer Manisha, “Entrepreneurial instincts may awaken and guide you toward opportunities supported by favourable luck.”
Libra
You may experience encouraging progress in their professional life, which could translate into financial growth. The possibility of recognition, promotion, or expanded responsibilities may come with the Three of Coins card.
“Professional growth appears strong as you may move into higher roles or gain recognition”, predicts Manisha.
Scorpio
By the end of March, you may see improvements in both social influence and financial standing if they take a more proactive approach. The Page of Coins tarot card suggests that stepping forward confidently could unlock opportunities.
“This week may support a rise in your social and financial standing, provided you adopt a more proactive approach”, says astrologer Manisha.
Aquarius
You may find financial opportunities through investments or valuable assets. The Five of Wands tarot card points toward positive movement in markets connected to precious metals.
According to Manisha, “Investments in gold and silver may prove rewarding as markets seem favourable.” If approached wisely, these financial decisions could bring steady gains and strengthen long-term security.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More