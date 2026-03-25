A tarot reader predicts financial growth for these 5 zodiac signs before March 2026 ends. Here’s why

As March 2026 is coming to an end, the tarot cards suggest that financial energy may start shifting for a few zodiac signs. According to a tarot reader, Manisha Koushik, a few zodiac signs may experience financial progress before the month ends. Read about the luckiest zodiac signs by the end of March 2026 (Freepik)

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While the tarot cards do not promise overnight riches, they do hint at improving financial momentum, recognition at work and opportunities that may gradually increase wealth.

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Aries You may feel a renewed sense of confidence and optimism this week. The Justice tarot card suggests that supportive developments within the family could indirectly strengthen your financial stability.

"Your spouse could share the benefits of their financial gains, adding to your sense of security”, says astrologer Manisha.

Gemini You may find your entrepreneurial instincts growing stronger as new opportunities emerge with the Seven of Wands tarot card. Business ideas or side projects could start gaining traction toward the end of the month.

According to astrologer Manisha, “Entrepreneurial instincts may awaken and guide you toward opportunities supported by favourable luck.”

Libra You may experience encouraging progress in their professional life, which could translate into financial growth. The possibility of recognition, promotion, or expanded responsibilities may come with the Three of Coins card.

“Professional growth appears strong as you may move into higher roles or gain recognition”, predicts Manisha.

Scorpio By the end of March, you may see improvements in both social influence and financial standing if they take a more proactive approach. The Page of Coins tarot card suggests that stepping forward confidently could unlock opportunities.

“This week may support a rise in your social and financial standing, provided you adopt a more proactive approach”, says astrologer Manisha.

Aquarius You may find financial opportunities through investments or valuable assets. The Five of Wands tarot card points toward positive movement in markets connected to precious metals.

According to Manisha, “Investments in gold and silver may prove rewarding as markets seem favourable.” If approached wisely, these financial decisions could bring steady gains and strengthen long-term security.