Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Here's what the tards readings predict for zodiac signs

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Love: Two of Coins Mood: The Hanged Man Career: Justice This week may invite you to release worries about the future and embrace the promise of a brighter flow. A renewed desire to explore your potential could uplift your confidence and motivate fresh initiatives. Family celebrations may bring warmth and help you reconnect with loved ones. Travel possibilities appear likely and may open refreshing experiences. Your spouse could share the benefits of their financial gains, adding to your sense of security. Singles may feel excitement building as a charming presence begins to draw their interest. Romantic chemistry may spark unexpectedly and create fluttering emotions you have long forgotten. Professional and academic areas remain steady, strengthening your optimism for the week.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between March 1-7, 2026.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Love: Page of Wands Mood: King of Cups Career: The Moon This week may unfold more smoothly if you remain cautious with money and avoid lending on pure goodwill. A situation may emerge that requires you to mediate between conflicting groups, offering a chance to strengthen your social image. Health seems reliable, though minor stress may appear and can ease with rest and quiet time. Travel undertaken with care could bring joy to your family. Singles may feel a spark of passion toward someone who captures their attention effortlessly. Personal relationships may deepen when you approach them with emotional clarity. Professional outcomes remain manageable, and academic pursuits progress steadily throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Love: Knight of Coins Mood: Three of Cups Career: Seven of Wands This week may encourage older individuals in the family to prioritise health, with yoga and pranayama offering meaningful benefits. Children may take on financial responsibilities, allowing you more comfort in your personal routine. A spiritual retreat suggested by your spouse could rejuvenate your emotional state. Property matters involving tenants may require patience and practical thinking. Entrepreneurial instincts may awaken and guide you toward opportunities supported by favourable luck. Someone influential may enter your life and offer valuable direction. Romantic relationships may advance pleasantly as your partner could propose taking the bond to a deeper level. Travel, academics and family connections remain encouraging throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Love: The Fool Mood: Queen of Coins Career: Two of Swords This week may feel wonderfully aligned as your vibrant energy and upbeat attitude prepare you for new experiences. Professional duties may unfold smoothly, and personal life may reflect the same harmony. Matrimonial concerns, if any, could resolve positively as communication improves. Self-reflection may play a meaningful role and help you focus on goals that matter most. Romantic hopes may turn into reality as your crush could finally reciprocate your affection. A promising connection may move toward commitment as emotional compatibility strengthens. Family bonding, travel and financial matters remain balanced, offering an overall delightful week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Love: Ten of Cups Mood: Ace of Swords Career: Devil This week may bring a sense of universal support as circumstances align with your heartfelt ambitions. Patience and persistence may help you progress steadily. Physical well-being appears strong, allowing you to function at your best. A pleasant surprise from family may uplift your spirits. Property matters may not align with fate for now and postponing major decisions could be wise. Your ability to approach any task with humility and determination may earn admiration at work. Romantic developments may take longer to unfold, yet the eventual outcome may feel deeply rewarding. For now, nurturing inner strength may prove more fulfilling than chasing immediate results.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Love: The Sun Mood: Wheel of Fortune Career: Five of Coins This week may highlight the timeless truth that health continues to be your greatest asset. Staying attentive to well-being could help you navigate a fast paced world. Family disputes may require gentleness since rigidity may only intensify tension. Major decisions made during emotional highs or lows might not serve your best interests. Spiritual or religious ceremonies may bring peace and restore harmony at home. Professional travel or daily commuting may bring acquaintances who should be approached with discretion. Romantic bonds may strengthen when honesty and loyalty guide your interactions. Financial matters remain manageable and academic pursuits appear stable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Love: The Tower Mood: Temperance Career: Three of Coins This week may bring positive shifts as your destiny leans toward favourable outcomes. Love life may feel stagnant due to a limited social circle, prompting you to step out more often and meet new people. Your cheerful personality may help you attract friends, though setting boundaries with those who undervalue you may be essential. Professional growth appears strong as you may move into higher roles or gain recognition. Creative professionals including artists, photographers and chefs may experience a highly productive period. Married individuals may enjoy harmony and renewed affection. Financial stability and travel planning remain comfortably aligned.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Love: The World Mood: Three of Swords Career: Page of Coins This week may support a rise in your social and financial standing, provided you adopt a more proactive approach. Observing from the sidelines may no longer yield the results you desire. Media professionals including journalists and anchors may receive appreciation for their impactful work. Stock investments may require patience as the period suggests slow movement. Overseas career opportunities may encourage relocation and broaden your horizons. Long-distance relationships may find beautiful reunion moments before the weekends. Health, travel and academic focus remain balanced, adding strength to your overall outlook.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Love: Judgement Mood: The Chariot Career: The Lovers This week may reinforce the link between inner calm and professional achievement. New clients and projects may come your way as you demonstrate skill and consistency. Recognition at work may lead to celebratory moments. Avoid reacting hastily to provocations and maintain composure. A scenic trip to the hills may refresh your mind and restore inspiration. Simple lifestyle changes, such as adjusting your morning routine, may uplift your mood. Surrounding yourself with individuals who share ambitious goals could influence your own growth. Romance may brighten unexpectedly as someone charismatic enters your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Love: The Hierophant Mood: The Emperor Career: Seven of Coins This week may emphasise dedication as your perseverance opens new pathways despite early challenges. Strong financial discipline may prevent setbacks and help you maintain stability. Attention to detail may protect you from hasty decisions that carry hidden consequences. Family unity may strengthen as your efforts to nurture relationships bring deep respect. Leadership qualities may shine as you successfully navigate complex situations. Marriage prospects may appear promising and those seeking companionship may step into a meaningful relationship. Travel, academics and property considerations remain favourable with thoughtful planning.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Love: The Empress Mood: Two of Swords Career: Five of Wands This week may highlight the trust you place in loved ones and encourage you to extend the same belief to yourself. Health may support your adventurous lifestyle and motivate you to try new pursuits. Investments in gold and silver may prove rewarding as markets seem favourable. A new workplace may require you to observe quietly before taking decisive action. Relocation to a larger home may bring comfort and excitement as you adjust to a new environment. Romantic prospects may unfold positively when you let go of past disappointments and welcome fresh energy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Love: The Magician Mood: The High Priestess Career: King of Cups This week may inspire you to use your influence to create positive change in your environment. Environmentalists may feel particularly motivated as their ideas find greater support. Creative professionals may experience heightened inspiration, though financial rewards may remain uncertain for now. Health may require extra attention, with mindful eating and regular activity proving beneficial. Exploring a new sport or musical instrument could give your personality renewed flair. Romantic bonds may reignite beautifully as partners reconcile with deeper understanding. Family interactions appear warm, and academic pursuits progress at a steady pace.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik (Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)