A US tarot reader explains why the March New Moon will be a door to new beginnings for zodiac signs
A US tarot reader, Theresa Reed, shares with HT that the overall message for this New Moon comes through the Five of Cups tarot card.
The March New Moon occuring on March 15, 2026, will carry a powerful emotional reset, and tarot cards suggest that this lunar phase is about letting go of the past and opening the door to new beginnings. A US tarot reader, Theresa Reed, shares with HT, “This has been a challenging, emotionally raw year so far. There have been losses and regrets. But the New Moon is an opportunity to turn around and look at what is still standing. It's best to put the water under the bridge, forgive, and let go. Every one of us has a chance to build something new from what remains”.
Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: These tarot messages hint at progress and productivity
This lunar phase invites everyone to forgive, release the past, and start building something new from what is still standing.
March New Moon Tarot reading for zodiac signs
According to Theresa, each zodiac sign also receives a specific tarot message during this New Moon in Pisces. Let's delve into the tarot readings during this New Moon as per your zodiac sign.
The Wheel of Fortune tarot card may bring opportunities that may suddenly appear. This could be a lucky turning point, so be open to taking a chance.
Taurus: Knight of Swords
You may feel eager to rush into something new with the Knight of Swords card, but patience will be important. Acting too quickly could create conflicts.
Gemini: The World
A major chapter is coming to a successful end. Celebrate what you have achieved because a new phase is about to begin. Travel opportunities may also appear.
Cancer: Seven of Cups Reversed
A confusing situation finally clears up with the Seven of Cups Reversed. With clarity returning, you can make a confident decision.
Leo: The Strength
Challenges may test your patience, but you have the courage to overcome them. Trust your inner strength.
Virgo: The Moon
Your instincts will be strong during this New Moon. Pay attention to your intuition, especially if something feels uncertain.
Libra: Eight of Pentacles
Hard work may start getting noticed. Recognition, a raise, or a new role could arrive soon.
Scorpio: The Hermit Reversed
A lonely phase may end. Reconnecting with friends and loved ones can bring joy again.
Sagittarius: The Fool
A fresh beginning is calling. Taking a bold step into the unknown could open exciting doors.
Capricorn: Seven of Swords
Stay alert in tricky situations. Being cautious can help you avoid conflicts or misunderstandings.
Aquarius: Nine of Wands
A temporary setback could test your confidence. Stay determined and address problems quickly.
Pisces: Justice
Legal or fairness-related matters may move toward a balanced outcome in your favor with the Justice tarot card.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More