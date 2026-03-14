A US tarot reader explains why the March New Moon will be a door to new beginnings for zodiac signs

The March New Moon occuring on March 15, 2026, will carry a powerful emotional reset, and tarot cards suggest that this lunar phase is about letting go of the past and opening the door to new beginnings. A US tarot reader, Theresa Reed, shares with HT, “This has been a challenging, emotionally raw year so far. There have been losses and regrets. But the New Moon is an opportunity to turn around and look at what is still standing. It's best to put the water under the bridge, forgive, and let go. Every one of us has a chance to build something new from what remains”. March New Moon 2026 tarot predictions based on your zodiac sign. (Canva AI)

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This lunar phase invites everyone to forgive, release the past, and start building something new from what is still standing.

March New Moon Tarot reading for zodiac signs According to Theresa, each zodiac sign also receives a specific tarot message during this New Moon in Pisces. Let's delve into the tarot readings during this New Moon as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card may bring opportunities that may suddenly appear. This could be a lucky turning point, so be open to taking a chance.

Taurus: Knight of Swords

You may feel eager to rush into something new with the Knight of Swords card, but patience will be important. Acting too quickly could create conflicts.

Gemini: The World

A major chapter is coming to a successful end. Celebrate what you have achieved because a new phase is about to begin. Travel opportunities may also appear.

Cancer: Seven of Cups Reversed

A confusing situation finally clears up with the Seven of Cups Reversed. With clarity returning, you can make a confident decision.

Leo: The Strength

Challenges may test your patience, but you have the courage to overcome them. Trust your inner strength.

Virgo: The Moon

Your instincts will be strong during this New Moon. Pay attention to your intuition, especially if something feels uncertain.

Libra: Eight of Pentacles

Hard work may start getting noticed. Recognition, a raise, or a new role could arrive soon.

Scorpio: The Hermit Reversed

A lonely phase may end. Reconnecting with friends and loved ones can bring joy again.

Sagittarius: The Fool

A fresh beginning is calling. Taking a bold step into the unknown could open exciting doors.

Capricorn: Seven of Swords

Stay alert in tricky situations. Being cautious can help you avoid conflicts or misunderstandings.

Aquarius: Nine of Wands

A temporary setback could test your confidence. Stay determined and address problems quickly.

Pisces: Justice

Legal or fairness-related matters may move toward a balanced outcome in your favor with the Justice tarot card.