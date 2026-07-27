Hoshiarpur, Punjab Jails and NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Monday inaugurated an 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' at the Central Jail here and said it will provide free primary healthcare services to inmates, including diagnostic tests and medicines. Punjab minister inaugurates 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' at Hoshiarpur central jail

Launching the clinic, the minister said it would provide access to 45 types of diagnostic tests and more than 100 medicines free of cost.

He said the facility would benefit over 1,400 inmates lodged in the jail, who would now be able to undergo primary diagnostic tests and receive medicines at the clinic inside the jail.

Singh said the Hoshiarpur facility was the 77th 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' in the district, taking the total number of such clinics in Punjab to 1,090.

He said the Punjab government had established such clinics in eight jails across the state to strengthen healthcare services for prison inmates.

The minister said the jail clinics had been staffed with medical officers, pharmacists, clinic assistants and helpers to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services.

Highlighting the performance of the 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' across Punjab, Singh said around 5.90 crore people had availed healthcare services at these facilities so far, while more than 3.5 crore diagnostic tests had been conducted.

He said nearly 83,000 people had been availing healthcare services daily at the 990 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' that were operational earlier.

With the number of clinics now increasing to 1,090, more people would have access to free and quality primary healthcare services, he added.

The minister said the clinics also offered antenatal care, screening and nutrition management services for pregnant women.

He said the Punjab government was planning to establish 300 more clinics across the state to further expand access to primary healthcare.

Jail Superintendent Harcharan Singh Gill and Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal briefed the minister about the facilities, staff and healthcare services available at the newly inaugurated clinic.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.