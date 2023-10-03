The Wheel of Fortune Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

The Wheel of Fortune Description The Wheel of Fortune (Pixabay)

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card is a significant one, whether it's upright or reversed. It can help us understand various aspects of life. Let's delve into these meanings using simple language.

Upright Wheel of Fortune Tarot Card in matters of love, finances, career and health

When the Wheel of Fortune card appears upright, it signals that positive changes are coming your way. These changes can greatly improve your life, but they might also require you to let go of something. It's like a reminder that you have the power to shape your own destiny.

Love and Relationships

In matters of love, this card suggests that your relationship is headed in a positive direction. If you're single, it indicates that good things are in store for your love life, but you may need to be open to new opportunities.

Financial Prospects

Regarding finances, this card could signify upcoming changes in your financial situation. It advises you to be ready for unexpected expenses and to manage your money wisely. If you've been financially comfortable, these changes might prompt you to save more for the future.

Career

In the realm of career, the Wheel of Fortune indicates that new opportunities are on the horizon. Whether you're considering starting a business or exploring a different job, the universe is aligning to support your endeavours.

Health

In terms of health, changes may be on the horizon. This card serves as a reminder to take good care of your physical and mental well-being during these transitions.

Reversed Wheel of Fortune Tarot Card in matters of love, finances, career and health

When the Wheel of Fortune card appears in reverse, it suggests that you may face challenging changes that you may not readily welcome. These changes might not align with your desires, and adapting to them could prove to be a struggle.

Love and Relationships

In the context of relationships, the reversed card may indicate a period of turbulence or difficulties. It doesn't necessarily mean the end of a relationship but suggests that addressing problems and allowing space for resolution is necessary.

Financial Prospects

Financially, this card in reverse advises caution. Avoid risky financial ventures, and ensure you save money for unforeseen expenses. If you've been encountering financial challenges, this card hints at improvements on the horizon.

Career

Concerning your career, the reversed Wheel of Fortune suggests a phase of potential stagnation or disruptions. This could be due to resistance to change or a need for some rest. It prompts you to assess recent career decisions and consider whether you've explored all available opportunities.

Health

In terms of health, the reversed card hints at potential disruptions. It's a reminder to prioritize self-care and make positive adjustments even during challenging times.

One Card Pull: Yes or No

For quick, straightforward answers, a one-card pull can provide a "yes" when the Wheel of Fortune card is upright and a "no" when it's reversed.

Timing Insights

While the Wheel of Fortune card doesn't offer specific timing, it assures you that luck is on your side as you pursue your future plans. Trust the unfolding process, even when circumstances don't align with your expectations, and maintain a positive outlook.

