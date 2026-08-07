Atrophy of the elephant: How BSP lost Uttar Pradesh | Number Theory

The BJP’s rise in 2014 has almost destroyed the BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP failed to open its account in Uttar Pradesh despite polling close to a 20% vote share. The 2017 assembly elections provided an illusion that the BSP was still in the fray with both the BSP and the SP polling about 22% vote share and finishing far behind the BJP which won a landslide with 312 MLAs in the assembly of 403. However, their moment of reckoning came in the 2019 national elections, when despite the SP and BSP burying historical hatchets and coming together, the BJP polled close to 50% of the vote share in Uttar Pradesh and won 62 seats. Within months of the results, Mayawati announced a parting of ways with the SP and the BSP has contested the 2022 and 2024 elections on its own in Uttar Pradesh. The beneficiary of this process seems to have been the SP, which has added to its vote share in both these elections and even managed to finish ahead of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BSP’s vote share is now in the ballpark of 10% in Uttar Pradesh, not very different from the population share of Jatavs, its core support base among Dalits.