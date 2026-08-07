Trump signs birthright citizenship executive order: What it means for Indian NRIs and H-1B visa holders?

President Donald Trump has signed two new executive actions on immigration, once again putting birthright citizenship at the center of the debate. Trump's birthright citizenship order: Impact on Indian NRIs and H-1B. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS) One order seeks to limit who can automatically become a U.S. citizen at birth, while the other targets what Trump called “birth tourism” by tightening visa checks for people suspected of travelling to the U.S. mainly to give birth. The move comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump’s earlier attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. For Indian NRIs and thousands of families on H-1B visas, the big question is whether these changes affect them. As of now, the answer is largely no.

Trump’s birthright citizenship order: What changed? Trump signed two separate executive actions on August 6. The first tries to narrow the categories of people whose children can automatically receive U.S. citizenship at birth. According to the order, the restrictions are aimed at people identified as foreign agents, members of foreign terrorist groups, alien enemies, or those accused of using fraud to obtain immigration status. The second order focuses on “birth tourism.” Trump said visitor visa rules will become stricter so that people travelling to the U.S. mainly to give birth cannot use a child’s birth to secure American citizenship.