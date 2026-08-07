Man forced to work as cab driver after losing job due to ‘workplace politics and false allegations’
A LinkedIn post has revealed the story of a former corporate employee who has been working as a cab driver after losing his job to workplace politics.
A LinkedIn post has revealed the story of a former corporate employee who has taken to working as a cab driver after losing his 25-year career to workplace politics. The post was shared by a passenger who sat in the man’s cab and heard his story.
“25 Years in Corporate. Today, He Drives a Cab,” Anjali Singh headlined her LinkedIn post.
“I was flying from Ranchi to Bengaluru when the cab driver dropping me at the airport shared something that stayed with me long after the flight,” she explained.
From corporate job to cab driver
The driver told Singh that he spent 25 years in the corporate world. However, false allegations and workplace politics from a colleague led to him losing his job. Today, he is fighting for justice in the court.
“According to him, workplace politics and false allegations by a colleague led to him losing the career he had spent decades building. He is now fighting for justice in court. It’s been two years,” Anjali Singh said.
Meanwhile, to earn a living, the former employee had started driving a cab. He now earns one-fourth of what he used to earn.
Singh said that the cab driver’s story made her realise how fleeting success can be.
“A career built over decades can sometimes be shaken in a matter of days. We spend years building skills, earning promotions, and proving ourselves. But sometimes things beyond our control can change everything,” she reflected.
Advice to young employees
Singh, a Mumbai-based professional, also reflected on the emotional and financial toll that a sudden job loss can take. She ended her post by advising young employees to build an emergency fund and keep upskilling themselves.
“Your job is not your identity. Build savings before you think you need them. Keep learning new skills.
"Build a network beyond your workplace. And most importantly, treat people fairly. The way we treat others at work can change someone’s life forever,” she concluded.
(Also read: ‘Freedom nahi tha’: Cab driver quits ₹40,000/month IT job, doubles his earnings)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More