Man forced to work as cab driver after losing job due to ‘workplace politics and false allegations’

A LinkedIn post has revealed the story of a former corporate employee who has taken to working as a cab driver after losing his 25-year career to workplace politics. The post was shared by a passenger who sat in the man’s cab and heard his story. A cab driver revealed that he spent 25 years in the corporate world. (Pexels/Representational Image)

“25 Years in Corporate. Today, He Drives a Cab,” Anjali Singh headlined her LinkedIn post.

“I was flying from Ranchi to Bengaluru when the cab driver dropping me at the airport shared something that stayed with me long after the flight,” she explained.

From corporate job to cab driver The driver told Singh that he spent 25 years in the corporate world. However, false allegations and workplace politics from a colleague led to him losing his job. Today, he is fighting for justice in the court.

“According to him, workplace politics and false allegations by a colleague led to him losing the career he had spent decades building. He is now fighting for justice in court. It’s been two years,” Anjali Singh said.

Meanwhile, to earn a living, the former employee had started driving a cab. He now earns one-fourth of what he used to earn.