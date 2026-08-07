Was Mitch McConnell seen? ‘Proof of life’ photo, video demands rise online after Kentucky Senator's hospital release

Many pointed out that it was strange there was no coverage of McConnell leaving the hospital. “It's strange. No photos of Mitch McConnell leaving the rehab center. None of him arriving at the departure airport. None of him at the arrival airport. None of him arriving at his Kentucky home. None whatsoever. Just a statement and reporters giving a quick salute,” they wrote .

This has led to a growing clamor for a ‘proof of life’ photo or video after McConnell's release, though the lawmaker has only put out a written statement.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was discharged from hospital today, August 7, after months of absence from Capitol Hill. However, given the speculations around the aging Republican's health during this period, netizens are not convinced of McConnell's discharge since many have said that there are no photos or videos of him leaving the hospital.

Another added “What a lovely street McConnell and his Chi Com wife/handler live on!!!! I wonder why there has been absolutely no video of McConnell exiting the hospital or entering the home. If they wanted to prove he is alive and cognitively capable, they would have set it up for reporters to catch him on video entering his home. He would have been seen waving and looking aware of his surroundings, maybe thanking people for their concern. That pathetic PR statement is just more reason to be suspicious.”

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Yet another said “There are no photos of Mitch McConnell leaving the rehab center. There are none of him arriving at the airport to depart for Kentucky. There are none of him arriving at his destination airport in Kentucky. There are none of him arriving at his Kentucky home.”

A person also commented on not seeing McConnell at all, since he was seen being taken to the hospital and wrote “Nice try Mitch McConnell, we haven't seen you”.

What did Mitch McConnell say? McConnell said that he would be working from home after the discharge from the hospital. “On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period. I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” a statement from McConnell read.

McConnell was hospitalized in June due to a fall, and updated people in July that he had been moved to a rehab center. Since then, his photos have drawn criticisms of being AI-generated. Now, many have speculated that McConnell didn't actually make it out alive.