Indian graduates who are looking to build an international career in Japan can opt for the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) program. This program offers a unique opportunity to live and work in the country while promoting cultural exchange and English language education. Dreaming of a career in Japan? The JET programme by Japan Embassy opens doors for Indian graduates

The JET program has been conducted by the Government of Japan since 1987, where it recruits young graduates from participating countries to work as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) in schools and Coordinators for International Relations (CIRs) in local government offices.

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The programme aims to strengthen international understanding at the grassroots level by placing participants in communities across Japan.

The Japanese Embassy in India recently bid farewell to the 2026 JET cohort, comprising 22 Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) and 4 Coordinators for International Relations (CIRs), before their departure for Japan.

Currently, approximately 1,000 local public organisations (contracting organisations), including 46 prefectures and 18 designated cities, employ JET Programme participants.

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The specific work activities of JET Programme participants are independently decided by each prefectural governor or city/town mayor. Although the organisations involved in the JET Programme are primarily local government authorities, JET Programme participants may also be placed in private schools upon request.

Graduates who are planning to work in Japan can apply for the program. To apply, candidates must be Indian citizens with a bachelor's degree or be expected to graduate before departure. Applicants should have a strong interest in Japan, be willing to adapt to life overseas, and possess excellent communication skills.

While Japanese language proficiency is not mandatory for ALT positions, it is considered an advantage. However, candidates applying for CIR positions are expected to have a high level of Japanese language proficiency, typically equivalent to the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N2.

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Assistant Language Teachers work alongside Japanese teachers in elementary, junior high and senior high schools, helping students improve their English communication skills while introducing them to Indian culture and traditions. Coordinators for International Relations, on the other hand, support local governments in translation, interpretation, international exchange programmes and tourism-related activities.

For those who are seeking global exposure and a rewarding international career, the JET program is one of the best opportunities available. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Embassy of Japan.