Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers under the Education Department, Bihar. BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 released, registration begins on September 1 for 32,388 school teacher posts

The registration process will begin on September 1, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the school teacher posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC TRE 4: Bihar CM announces teacher recruitment, 32,388 posts to be filled

The last date to fill out the application form is September 30, 2026, and the last date to pay the fee is September 29, 2026.

Last month, the Bihar CM announced that the BPSC TRE recruitment drive would cover teaching positions across different school levels. Of the total vacancies, 3,847 posts have been earmarked for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9 and 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 and 12.

As per the exam calendar issued by BPSC, the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) was scheduled to be held from September 22 to September 27, 2026, and the result was to be announced in November 2026. However, with the new registration dates, the exam will not be held in September. The exam dates have not been announced yet.

Bihar to recruit 1 lakh school teachers by 2030, BPSC TRE 4 notification expected soon

BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026: How to apply Eligible candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government plans to appoint 1 lakh school teachers over the next five years. The state government will recruit around 20000 teachers every year between 2026 and 2030. This step will be taken to address the shortfall in primary-to-higher-secondary schools.

In this regard, CM Samrat Chowdhury said that the government remains committed to generating maximum employment opportunities for young people while taking Bihar's education system to new heights. He said the recruitment drive is part of the government's broader efforts to ensure quality education for students and strengthen human resources in the school education sector.