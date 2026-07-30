BPSC TRE 4: Bihar CM announces teacher recruitment, 32,388 posts to be filled

The Bihar government has taken an important step towards launching the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), with the Education Department sending a requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to appoint 32,388 teachers across primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (HT photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced the recruitment of teachers under TRE 4 through a post on X handle. The tweet reads, "The Education Department has sent the requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the appointment of 32,388 teachers under TRE-4. This is an important step towards realizing the commitment to quality education, employment for the youth, and a developed Bihar."

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According to the Chief Minister, the recruitment drive will cover teaching positions across different school levels. Of the total vacancies, 3,847 posts have been earmarked for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9 and 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 and 12. The total number of vacancies to be filled under TRE-4 stands at 32,388.

Further, the CM has reiterated that the government remains committed to generating maximum employment opportunities for young people while taking Bihar's education system to new heights. He said the recruitment drive is part of the government's broader efforts to ensure quality education for students and strengthen human resources in the school education sector.

With the latest announcement, thousands of teacher aspirants who have been waiting for the recruitment cycle may get relief.

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The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) is the state's flagship recruitment drive for appointing teachers in government schools. Conducted by the BPSC on the requisition of the state government, the examination is held to fill vacancies in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools across Bihar.

As per the exam calendar issued by BPSC, the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) will be held from September 22 to September 27, 2026 and the result will be announced in November 2026.

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Meanwhile, the Bihar government plans to appoint 1 lakh school teachers over the next five years. The state government will recruit around 20000 teachers every year between 2026 and 2030. This step will be taken to address the shortfall in primary-to-higher-secondary schools.