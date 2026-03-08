Weekly Tarot Card Readings: These tarot messages hint at progress and productivity

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Love: Two of Coins Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between March 8-14, 2026.

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Justice

A renewed focus on wellness may guide your choices this week as your body signals the need for gentler routines and mindful rest. Yoga or a calming fitness practice could restore vitality and help you stay consistent. Financial matters appear steady, and you may feel confident about upcoming expenses. Professional achievements are likely to lift your spirits, and celebrating with close ones may feel tempting. A spontaneous travel suggestion from a colleague could brighten your mood and help you unwind. Love may enter your life with surprising ease, and you may find yourself drawn toward someone who feels instantly familiar. Family support and academic clarity remain strong, keeping the week balanced and hopeful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Love: Page of Wands

Mood: King of Cups

Career: The Moon

Warm family interactions may shape your week as relatives and children could bring a sense of comfort and belonging. Old investments are likely to mature positively, and the possibility of reinvesting may strengthen long-term stability. Travel may not favour you for now, and staying home might feel more restorative. Romantic moments may bloom when you plan intimate gatherings or double dates that spark playful joy. Health remains strong, and your upbeat energy may inspire people around you to stay active. Business initiatives show promise, and consistency may help you move closer to desired outcomes. Academic or personal learning pursuits could feel productive and satisfying if you stay focused.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Seven of Wands

A fulfilling week may unfold as health, career and relationships align favourably. Your energetic approach to life may encourage spontaneous travel, and a short getaway could refresh both your mind and motivation. Professional appreciation is likely as your ability to deliver before deadlines may draw positive attention. Family elders may request your company for a spiritual or cultural visit, strengthening emotional bonds. Property considerations could resurface, and this may be the right time to evaluate long-term purchases. Romantic life appears harmonious as your partner may indulge you with thoughtful gestures that feel tender and reassuring. Academic goals stay on course, and financial flow remains comfortable throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Love: The Fool

Mood: Queen of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

A gentle shift toward holistic healing may bring relief as alternative therapies or Ayurveda could offer the support your body has long required. Mental calmness may grow as meditation aligns your thoughts and emotions. Professional opportunities look promising, and your persuasive skills might lead to international exposure. Family connections strengthen when a younger member seeks your academic guidance. A previously unclear property matter may begin to resolve, opening possibilities for future planning. Romance flows smoothly as mutual respect and understanding help your relationship deepen. Travel feels pleasant, and finances appear steady, creating a sense of balance in all spheres this week.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Devil

New fitness routines may motivate you as online programs or expressive dance forms could uplift both your energy and confidence. Work responsibilities may feel manageable, and your fresh ideas may finally receive the recognition they deserve. Financial caution could serve you well, encouraging you to settle pending dues and avoid additional borrowing. Travel with your partner may feel tempting if schedules align, and spending quality time together could strengthen emotional warmth. Planning a thoughtful date might bring delight as your efforts are likely to be appreciated. Family matters remain peaceful and academic tasks progress steadily, offering a rewarding sense of balance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Love: The Sun

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Five of Coins

A longing for quiet moments may encourage you to take a scenic drive where nature helps soothe your thoughts and clarify priorities. Money matters look balanced, and no sudden obligations are likely to trouble you. Family members may feel slightly overlooked, so gentle conversations and shared meals may help bridge emotional distance. A new hobby with your partner could add charm to your routine and strengthen mutual affection. Workplace camaraderie grows when you initiate a fun activity that encourages teamwork and laughter. Academic focus stabilises, and travel remains comfortable if planned mindfully. Overall, the week may bring emotional steadiness and renewed enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Love: The Tower

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Coins

Good health may support your ambitions this week, and investing in personal wellness equipment could feel like a rewarding choice. Your bright mood may lift not only you but also those who look to you for motivation. A long-standing property disagreement with cousins may move toward clarity without heavy legal involvement. Romantic travel plans may take shape, and the possibility of a heartfelt proposal could create excitement. Business expansion and stock related ventures may require patience as this may not be the most favourable period for risk taking. Family harmony remains stable and academic pursuits progress smoothly.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 23 – 21 November) Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Page of Coins

Health continues to improve as consistent discipline and mindful eating begin showing visible results. Financial investments may stay steady with no major rise or drop, allowing you to plan calmly. A quiet trip to the countryside may refresh your emotions and offer the silence you have been craving. Relationship prospects may take time to unfold if you are seeking a soulmate, suggesting the universe may be arranging something better. Acts of charity or helping animals may bring spiritual satisfaction. Family bonds strengthen when you take time to listen and share. Academic and travel plans remain smooth, offering a grounded pace to your week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Love: Judgement

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Lovers

A vibrant spirit may define your week as health concerns begin to fade and your enthusiasm returns. Even a busy workload may feel manageable due to your positive attitude. Your partner may spark excitement by suggesting an adventurous outing and choosing wisely may help you create memorable experiences. Family members may rely on you for emotional reassurance, especially regarding health or personal issues. Financial flow appears stable and allows space for creative hobbies like painting, music or cooking. Travel plans look favourable and academic pursuits bring clarity. This week may feel uplifting and purpose driven.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Love: The Hierophant

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Seven of Coins

A lively energy may carry you through a demanding schedule and help you excel effortlessly. Unexpected guests may arrive and their presence could add warmth to your home environment. Professional ideas are likely to receive appreciation and could strengthen your confidence. Romantic travel plans may require postponement as your partner may be preoccupied with work. Property related decisions seem favourable and business mergers may also progress smoothly. Financial concerns may soften with timely family support that boosts your morale. Academic efforts remain focused, and travel, if undertaken, may feel purposeful.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Five of Wands

A productive week may unfold with strong progress in health, relationships and finance. Property-related decisions, however, may require caution, and waiting could serve you well. Fitness goals may be met through disciplined routines at the gym. Work commitments may lead to travel, and your spouse accompanying you may make the trip more enjoyable. Romantic energy surrounds you, and deeper emotional connections may emerge. Loans or borrowed money could generate gains and encourage financial stability. A self-help book may shift your perspective and inspire renewed purpose. Academic clarity and family bonding keep the week fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Love: The Magician

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: King of Cups

A promising week may unfold as business deals move swiftly and highlight your ability to make timely decisions. Opportunities may appear unexpectedly, and embracing them could open new doors. Your health improves with a disciplined diet that helps you achieve desired results. Family involvement in your marriage prospects may increase and their enthusiasm may feel encouraging. Travel to a scenic or exotic location seems likely. Relationship growth may depend on letting go of unhealthy habits that bother your partner. Open communication could deepen emotional comfort. Property dreams may take shape as favourable circumstances align. Academics and finances remain balanced.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik (Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)