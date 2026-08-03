Darrius Jackobe Smith identified as Idaho Twin Falls shooting suspect? Truth behind viral claim

The name Darrius Jackobe Smith has been widely shared online after the deadly shooting near an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on August 1. Many social media posts claim he was the gunman. Darrius Jackobe Smith named in Idaho shooting? Truth behind viral claim (Darrius Jackobe Smith )

However, officials have not identified the suspect by that name. Twin Falls Police Department have instead warned people against sharing unverified information while they continue their investigation.

The confusion comes from an older Twin Falls case from 2022 that has no connection to the latest shooting. Here is what is actually known, why Smith's name is being mentioned, and what police have officially said so far.

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