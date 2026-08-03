Streamer Sneako labels Elon Musk 'face of white supremacy' after Twin Falls shooting; 'Deport him'

On August 1, a deadly shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, left at least three people dead and several others injured. Police later confirmed the suspected gunman was dead and said there was no longer any threat to the public, while investigators continued working to determine a motive. Idaho Twin Falls shooting: Sneako ignites White shooter row (Sneako/Livestream) As updates about the attack spread online, streamer Sneako used the incident to claim that news outlets were giving it less attention because the suspected shooter was white. In separate posts the same day, he also targeted Elon Musk, calling for his deportation and describing him as “The face of white supremacy.” Authorities have not linked the shooting to Sneako’s online claims. Sneako connects Idaho shooting to media coverage Hours after reports of the Twin Falls shooting emerged, Sneako shared posts on X questioning how the attack was being covered. Referring to reports about the incident, he wrote, “White shooter so this does not make news.”

The post came while police were still releasing information about the attack. Investigators said the suspected gunman was dead and that the immediate danger had ended, but they had not announced a motive. The investigation remains ongoing. Also Read: Twin Falls drive-by shooting: Gunfire erupts at Trotter Drive home; is it connected to Idaho In-N-Out shooting? Why did Sneako target Elon Musk in separate posts? On the same day, Sneako also posted twice about Elon Musk. One post quoted a video showing Musk giving Tesla’s factory tour to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and added the caption, “Deport Elon.” In another post, he shared a photo of Musk with the caption, “The face of white supremacy.”