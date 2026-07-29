How to relax better after work? Fitness coach Kushal Pal Singh recommends yoga for better sleep

As the day comes to an end, after work, most people reach for their phones to unwind and relax. What begins as a five-minute break can quickly stretch into an hour or two. The consequences of doomscrolling are already well-known. So, is there any productive way to spend your evening? You may not feel like reading or watching anything lengthy after your mind has been occupied with work all day. This is where yoga comes up as a better alternative, as you relax more productively without putting in too much mental effort.



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So, how can you build an evening yoga routine? Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert, Anytime Fitness India, walked us through what the routine should look like.

There are tangible benefits to replacing doomscrolling with yoga. Singh highlighted how excessive screen time in the evening may affect your sleep. He described, "Prolonged exposure to screens before bedtime can suppress melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep, making it harder to fall asleep and reducing sleep quality. This is where yoga can become a healthier alternative.”