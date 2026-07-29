Oncologist Dr Tejinder Kataria shares 3 symptoms of bone cancer in children and youth that parents should know about
While bone cancer in youngsters is rare, it is not impossible. Dr Tejinder Kataria shares symptoms to aid early diagnosis.
Bone cancer is rare in children and young adults, but it is important to be aware of the early warning signs nevertheless. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, oncologist Dr Tejinder Kataria revealed that the most common types of the condition are osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, which tend to occur in growing bones around the knees, arms, hips, and shoulders.
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According to Dr Kataria, early diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes, so parents should never ignore persistent symptoms. The three symptoms that he shared are presented as follows.
1. Persistent bone pain
Bone pain that does not go away is the most common symptom of bone cancer in youngsters, warned Dr Kataria.
“It may begin as mild discomfort, often confused with a sports injury or growing pains,” she shared. “The pain tends to increase in frequency, sometimes worsens at night, and slowly interferes with daily activities”
2. Swelling and limited movement
If there is undiagnosed bone cancer, over time, a lump or swelling may form near the affected bone or joint.
“The area may be warm to the touch as well as tender and painful. If the tumour is near a joint, it may cause stiffness, reduced movement, and trouble using the arm or leg normally,” noted the oncologist.
3. Frequent fractures and general symptoms
The oncologist pointed out that cancer may lead to weakened bones that may break easily after an injury or a fall.
“Some children may also exhibit unexplained fatigue, fever, weight loss, and lack of appetite,” she stated. “Although these symptoms can result from several other medical conditions, they should be tested if they are associated with bone pain.”
When should parents seek medical advice?
According to Dr Kataria, parents should seek medical advice if their child has bone pain that lasts more than two weeks, recurs, wakes the child at night, or is associated with swelling, limping, or a lump.
“Early medical assessment may include X-rays, MRI scans, blood tests, and a biopsy for diagnosis confirmation,” she shared.
The oncologist assured that in most children, bone pain is not cancer. But one should never ignore persistent and unusual symptoms.
“Timely diagnosis allows treatment to start sooner and gives the best chance for a successful recovery while protecting normal growth, movement and long-term quality of life,” she explained.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Tejinder Kataria, MBBS, MD, DNB, is the Chairperson - Radiation Oncology at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, with over 35 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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