Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film recovers after Awarapan 2 onslaught with massive 135% jump
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol's Partition drama earned ₹13.50 crore on Saturday, more than twice of what it managed on day 1.
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 2: It was a tough day for Batwara 1947 on Friday. The film had the combined might of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, and was backed by Aamir Khan’s production house. Yet, it met the wave of Emraan Hashmi’s renaissance, and Awarapan 2 demolished it. But Saturday was another story. The Partition drama recovered like few films can, registering a strong day 2, and raising hopes for a healthy opening weekend.
Batwara 1947 box office update
Batwara 1947 was always trailing in this box-office clash. The film has earned only ₹1.76 crore in advance bookings for day 1, trailing Awarapan’s impressive ₹8+ crore. On the release day, the same trend continued. Despite favourable reviews and praise for Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi’s performances, Batwara 1947 opened at just ₹5.75 crore net in India, just one-fourth of what Awarapan 2 managed. However, on Saturday, Batwara 1947 recovered strongly as positive word of mouth finally kicked in for the Rajkumar Santoshi film. On Saturday, Batwara 1947 showed a remarkable 135% jump over its Friday numbers, minting ₹13.50 crore. Its total India collection now stands at ₹19.25 crore in two days, and it is looking set to cross ₹35 crore in its opening weekend if the momentum holds.
Batwara 1947 was the lowest-opening solo film by Sunny Deol since his 2018 box-office dud Bhaiaji Superhit. But its recovery on Saturday means it may escape the same fate. The film also showed remarkable growth in occupancy across India. On Friday, its occupancy levels were dismal at 7-12% for the day shows, only to rise to a somewhat respectable 25% for the night shows. But on Saturday, occupancy hovered between 38% and 46% across the day, evening, and night shows.
All about Batwara 1947
Deep Dive
In Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol plays a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan during the Partition. However, he discovers a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, living upstairs in his home, who refuses to leave. He takes it upon himself to protect her while also ensuring his family's safety amid the chaos. Batwara 1947 sees Preity Zinta return to the big screen after almost a decade. The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny and his son, Karan Deol, who plays his son on screen. The cast also includes Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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