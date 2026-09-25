The Vvaan box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's film mints ₹8 cr, beats Batwara 1947

The Vvaan box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest opened in theatres on Friday, and the film is off to a decent start at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Let's take a look at its box office performance on day one. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play lead roles in The Vvaan.

The Vvaan box office Day 1 According to Sacnilk, The Vvaan minted ₹8 crore in net box office collection in India on Friday. The film saw an occupancy of 43% across 6,745 shows in the country. The film saw around 12% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 24% in the afternoon. It further increased to around 27% in the evening.

As per the report, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded around 25% occupancy across 692 shows, with Pune also registering 25% from 186 shows. Mumbai saw the maximum occupancy at 32% from 491 shows, while Bengaluru and Lucknow saw almost the same occupancy of 26%, with 136 and 134 shows, respectively.

The Vvaan beats Haiwaan, Batwara 1947 The Sidharth Malhotra film has left behind Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947, which had earned ₹5.75 crore in net box office collection in India on day one of its release. The film also surpassed the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, which had earned merely ₹3 crore in net collection on its opening day. Haiwaan had turned out to be a box office disaster, earning less than ₹15 crore in worldwide collection.

Meanwhile, The Vvaan is competing at the box office with last week's release Vibe. However, the film has had a lukewarm response at the box office. After 7 days of release, the film's India net collection stands at ₹11.25 crore.