‘Do I change the channel?’: Nani says he picks films that won't make him ‘cringe’ when his son Arjun watches at 15

Nani shot a promotional video for The Paradise with the ticketing app District. He spoke about how Arjun affects his film choices and said, “Now, when this fellow grows up to be a 15-year-old, when he watches it, do I have to change the channel? Do I have to cringe about it?” Admitting that it does affect his choices, he added, “It did affect my choices of films in a very, very good way.”

Actor Nani has long been known for his family-friendly roles. He pivoted in 2020 when he played a serial killer in V, and has since been picking some action-oriented films. While promoting his recent release, The Paradise, he said his 9-year-old son, Arjun, wouldn’t be able to watch the film because of its A rating. In a more recent chat, he revealed how his son affects his film choices. (Also Read: Nani says he ‘equally enjoyed’ the love and trolling The Paradise has received since its release: ‘Learnt from flaws’ )

Interestingly, Nani also spoke about how his kid could not watch The Paradise for at least a few years. While promoting the film in Chennai, he said, “For example, my own son is asking me if he can watch Paradise. And I said, not when it releases, but soon, when I think you’re ready for it, is what I said.” He was asked about losing out on the family audience by doing a film like The Paradise, and he replied, “As an actor, I think I’ll have to explore all kinds of genres. This kind of an intensity, this kind of a performance, this kind of a genre, is only possible to do in a certain way.”