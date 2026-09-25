‘The hero’s wife doesn’t like you’: Taapsee Pannu recalls ‘worst reason’ she was replaced in film

Taapsee Pannu has been open about some of the uncomfortable experiences she faced in the film industry. Recently, the Thappad actor recalled being removed from a film by the lead actor after she had already committed to her dates, without any concrete explanation. She also shared the ‘worst reason’ she was given for being replaced in a film. Taapsee Pannu spoke about uncomfortable experiences in the film industry.

'Was replaced by the hero' Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Taapsee shared that she was removed from a film without being given any proper reason. She said, “I have been told that I was replaced by the hero of the film. God knows the reason. I keep imagining the reasons. I can imagine the insecurity, I can imagine that he wanted someone else whom he was closer to. I can imagine various reasons, but I wasn’t given any solid reason. I was just told that he didn’t want me in the film because I kept asking the reason for my removal.”

'Hero’s wife doesn’t like you' In the same conversation, the actor went on to share what she described as the worst reason someone gave for replacing her in a film. The actor said, “The worst reason given to me when I was replaced was, ‘The hero’s wife doesn’t like you.’ I don’t know why she didn’t like me." However, Taapsee did not name the actor or his wife.

Taapsee on turning down work Whether it is Haseen Dilruba, Thappad or Dhunki, Taapsee has carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her performances. However, she has also rejected work to avoid being typecast. Sharing the same, she told PTI, “Everybody is going into their comfort zone and using tried-and-tested methods. For instance, for glamorous roles, they (industry) have a set of five actresses they can cast, and for hard-hitting, issue-based films, they have another set of five actresses to cast. I’ve actually started turning down films for this reason, telling makers that the audience will easily guess the ending. So, (I tell them) ‘Don’t cast me in this; it’s bad for your film’. I’ve gone and ‘de-sold’ myself to a few films."