Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow faces BMC action over proposed salon, spa

Actor Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu has become the centre of a civic dispute after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice over ongoing work linked to a proposed salon and spa. The notice was issued by the civic body’s K-West ward following a complaint from the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society, where the property is located. Ajay Devgn with Kajol

According to local corporator Sudha Singh, the BMC’s Building and Factory Department found that permission for the proposed commercial use of the premises had not been produced. The civic body subsequently sought relevant documents from the property owners and issued the stop-work notice after the required permissions were not provided. The Devgn family has sought four weeks’ time to respond.

The issue concerns the proposed commercial use of the bungalow at Plot S-10, N S Road No. 11, in the JVPD Scheme. The housing society’s objection, however, is reportedly not to the property being leased out, but to its use as a commercial establishment. Residents have expressed concerns over increased customer movement, parking, security and noise on the narrow internal roads.

Meanwhile, the Devgn camp has disputed the suggestion that the required approvals are missing. A source from the actor’s camp said, “The requisite permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities in relation to the proposed use of the premises have been duly obtained.”